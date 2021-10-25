Toronto's Halloween Weather Will Be So Sunny This Year & You Can Ditch The Winter Coat
There is no snow in sight!
Toronto's Halloween weather is usually cold enough to force most people into the Canadian cliche of wearing a coat over your costume. However, this year looks a bit different.
According to The Weather Network, the 6ix is in for a sunny and mild Halloween evening this year with daytime temperatures reaching as high as 13 C during the day.
The city, which has been endlessly gloomy and rainy as of late, will also totally avoid any downpours, making it the perfect condition for trick-or-treating.
However, things will dip down into the single digits during the night, with a low of 4 C, so you'll want to keep a fall jacket on hand if you're planning on staying out late.
If you were hoping to plan an early Halloween party on Saturday, it's worth noting that you'll still have to contend with the rain, but daytime temps will still be warm.