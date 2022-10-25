Toronto's Under A Fog Warning This Morning & It Made The City Look Like A Stephen King Novel
Drivers should be prepared.
Those driving down Bloor Street in the 6ix were practically sucked into the 1980's horror classic The Fog on Tuesday morning as a dense haze made its way into Toronto's weather forecast and reduced visibility to near zero.
Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for various parts of southern Ontario on Tuesday, with the "patchy dense" conditions not expected to lift until later in the morning.
"Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination," the warnings advise. "Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero."
Drivers are being instructed to turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance if they are suddenly unable to see where they're going.
Advisories are in place for the following areas:
- Pickering
- Oshawa
- Southern Durham Region
- Vaughan
- Richmond Hill
- Markham
- Burlington
- Oakville
- Halton Hills
- Milton
- Mississauga
- Brampton.
Photos of the spooky weather event began popping up on social media in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and it looks like something out of a Stephen King novel:
\u201cDid the #WeatherNetwork mean THIS? #Fog #Toronto #WTF!\u201d— \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6The Dark Tower\ud83d\udd2f (@\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6The Dark Tower\ud83d\udd2f) 1666699022
Oh yeah there could definitely be some monsters hiding in there. It's a stay-inside kind of day.
\u201cWhat the #fog?! #Toronto this morning...\u201d— \ud835\udd4a\ud835\udd54\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd63\ud835\udd5d\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd65 \u2102\ud835\udd6a\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd5f\ud835\udd56 \ud835\udd4f \u270a\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udc08\u200d\u2b1b (@\ud835\udd4a\ud835\udd54\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd63\ud835\udd5d\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd65 \u2102\ud835\udd6a\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd5f\ud835\udd56 \ud835\udd4f \u270a\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udc08\u200d\u2b1b) 1666698957
Can you imagine if this had occurred on Halloween? It would've set the mood perfectly, so creepy.
\u201cA wee bit foggy this morning.\n#fog #foggy #Toronto\u201d— Sam Laskaris (@Sam Laskaris) 1666695917
National Geographic explains that fog occurs when water vapour or water in its gas form becomes condensed.
"During condensation, molecules of water vapor combine to make tiny liquid water droplets that hang in the air. You can see fog because of these tiny water droplets. Water vapor, a gas, is invisible," an excerpt reads.
Fog often lifts as quickly as it arrives, so evening commuters won't have to worry about driving through a mixture of darkness and fog on Tuesday night. Unless, of course, an interdimensional portal opens up.
