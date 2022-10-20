Ontario's Weather Forecast Says A Snow Squall Threat Is Coming & Things Could Get Messy
Some spots can expect up to 10cm!
If you're someone who puts off installing your car's winter tires until the last minute, Ontario's weather forecast will likely have you rethinking that "strategy" this week.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), a "threat for snow squalls" will make driving hazardous across southern Ontario on Thursday, with winter travel advisories in place for the first time this season.
Environment Canada is warning motorists to brace for dangerous driving conditions and to find alternative travel plans as the wintry conditions cause visibility to deteriorate.
"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop," the agency warns. "Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common."
Weather advisories are currently active for some parts of southern Ontario, including Grey-Bruce, Haliburton, and Parry Sound - Muskoka.
TWN states that the sudden arrival of winter is thanks to a combination of chilly air and brisk southwestern winds, which could cause lake-effect snow to sweep across regions near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.
Ontario could see up to 10 centimetres of snow, according to TWN.
Higher elevation areas such as Sudbury and Nipissing in southern Ontario will have the best chance of being buried in heavy snowfall. However, those living in cottage county, east of Georgian Bay, will also be at risk for low visibility and slippery roads.
Additionally, areas east of Lake Superior could also see 5 to 10 centimetres of snow.
Winter's grip on the province isn't strong enough to keep snow on the ground just yet, though, with most accumulation expected to melt on contact as temperatures hover just above or below freezing.
There's no need to rethink your trendy fall outfits because the weekend will see the return of near-summer-like weather for southern Ontario.
Daytime highs will leap into the upper teens on Saturday as a pattern of warmer-than-average temperatures prepares to dominate the final week of October.
