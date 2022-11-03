Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Ontario's Weather Is Being Overtaken By A Dense Fog This Morning & The Photos Are So Spooky

Fog advisories are in place for so many cities.

Toronto Staff Writer
Drivers beware! Ontario's weather forecast is predicting hazardous travel conditions on Thursday morning as a dense fog creeps into most of the province.

According to Environment Canada, the hazy conditions will force motorists to contend with "near zero visibility" throughout their morning commute on Thursday, which could increase the risk of accidents.

"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility," the agency warns.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop," the statement added.

Evening driving conditions will likely be much better as the fog is expected to dissipate as the day progresses.

Fog advisories have been issued for over 27 areas in southern Ontario, including:

  • Toronto
  • Hamilton
  • Windsor
  • Peterborough
  • Waterloo
  • Kingston
  • Barrie
  • North Bay
  • Greater Sudbury
  • Sarnia
  • Parry Sound

Photos of the fog have already begun popping up on social media, and it's looking totally spooky.

Some downtown Toronto residents couldn't even see the city from their balconies, which is as impressive as it is unsettling. Let's hope it's a weather phenomenon and not a precursor to an alien invasion.

If you've read Stephen King'sThe Mist or watched the 2007 film, you'll likely find the province's sudden shrouding more than enough reason to barricade yourself inside for the day. Nope.

On the bright side, the fog is providing plenty of awesome photo opportunities for creative types.

So, if you've ever wanted to feel like you've stepped into the world of Blade Runner, all you need to do is get up at 6:00 a.m. on a foggy morning in Toronto, and you're there.

In conclusion, drivers will want to exercise caution on Thursday, and photographers will want to grab their cameras and find some neon lights to shoot.

