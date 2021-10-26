The Most Haunted Provinces In Canada Have Been Revealed & They're Giving Us All The Creeps
*shivers*
The spookiest provinces in Canada have been revealed and if you're feeling brave, there's also a few super-haunted locations you can hit up.
According to a study conducted by Casino En Ligne which ranked provinces based on how many haunted spots they have, Ontario is the spookiest of all, with 23 haunted locations.
"One of the eeriest locations here is the Gibraltar point lighthouse believed to be haunted by its first lighthouse keeper," read the press release.
The second spookiest province in the country is Alberta, which boasts 15 haunted spots, followed by Saskatchewan with 12, B.C. with 11, and Quebec with 10.
As for spine-shivering locations in the provinces, you'll want to visit the abandoned Charles Camsell Hospital in Edmonton, the St. Louis ghost train in a small town in Saskatchewan, Waterfront station in Vancouver, and L'Auberge Saint-Gabriel in Quebec which is rumoured to be haunted by a little girl that died in the 19th century.
