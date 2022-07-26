NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Floating Lantern Festival Is Happening Near Toronto & It Will Light Up The Night Sky

Just like the scene from Tangled.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Lanterns being released at The Lights Festival.

A mystical event will light up the sky near Toronto this summer. The Lights Festival is a floating lantern experience that lets you send a glowing lantern drifting into the night.

The dazzling festival is taking place on August 20, 2022 at Johnson Farm, which is about an hour from the city. The gates open at 3 p.m., and the lanterns will launch just after sunset.

The experience allows visitors to "light up life by sharing personal wishes, dreams and goals." At the same time, everyone will ignite the torches inside their lanterns and let them sail into the stars. You'll watch as thousands of lanterns take to the sky, and it's like a scene from Tangled.

You'll receive a marker alongside your lantern so you can personalize it to your liking and even share your hopes and dreams on the surface. There will also be food available at the festival so you can enjoy some treats while taking part in the surreal experience.

Tickets are available online and cost $55 per adult, including the marker and lantern.

The festival is committed to safety as well as having a positive impact on the environment. According to the YouTube page, all events are supervised by fire professionals.

The lanterns typically land up to a mile from the place in which they are released, and a large cleaning crew ensures that they are all cleaned up after the event.

This magical event will totally light up your world, and all you're missing is Flynn Rider.

The Lights Festival

Price: $55 per adult

When: August 20, 2022

Address: 3721 4th Line, Ohsweken, ON

Why You Need To Go: Release your own sky lantern at this enchanting event near Toronto.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

