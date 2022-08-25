Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For 2 Stormy AF Days, But The Weekend Will Be 'Gorgeous'
Bump your Friday night plans to Saturday, folks.
Ontario's weather forecast says the province will slog through storms until the end of the work week, setting the stage for beautiful weather this Saturday.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), southern parts of the province, including the Greater Toronto Area, could see thunderstorms form on Thursday afternoon, with the possibility of drivers facing a difficult evening commute.
Thursday's storms aren't likely to turn severe. However, there is a risk for strong wind gusts and hail to develop.
"There's plenty of tropical moisture aloft for these thunderstorms to tap into, leading to the potential for heavy rain in storms that hang over one spot for too long," TWN reports. "Watch out for localized flooding if you're caught under one of these slow-moving downpours."
Friday's moisture levels will create an elevated risk for heavy rain, although an "upper-level winds" pattern will keep the downpours from staying in one spot for too long.
A gorgeous pattern of seasonable weather will follow Ontario's storms, bringing in less humid air and allowing residents to finally go for a walk without sweating through their shirts.
Daytime temperatures will hang around the low to mid-20s before leaping up on Sunday when the heat and humidity come back with a vengeance.
"Temperatures will tick back above seasonal on Sunday as the warmth and humidity start to creep back in, but the end of the weekend will still feel quite pleasant across the region," TWN concludes.
If you've got big outdoor plans for Friday night, you may want to push them to Saturday, when the weather will be much more welcoming.