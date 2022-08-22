Ontario's Weather Will Be Dangerously Rainy Today & Flood Watches Have Been Issued
Be careful on your commute, travellers.
This weekend's glooms day combination of thunderstorms and torrential downpours brought over 250 millimetres of rain to Ontario's weather forecast, and Monday won't be any drier.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), an incoming barrage of showers, thunderstorms and heavy rain will plague most provincial regions on Monday.
Conditions are expected to be manageable. However, flood watches have been issued. So, maybe not.
"Some creeks and rivers will be running fast and high due to the rain, so is best to avoid as the storm threat lingers," warns Matt Grinter, a TWN meteorologist.
The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) also cautioned that today's storms could bring up to "50 mm of rain in an hour," creating dangerous water levels in places that received around 95 millimetres over the weekend.
The elevated water levels will especially affect those living near the northern parts of the Don River and Rouge River.
"Rising water levels and flows will create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies in the GTA," TRCA reports.
The super soaker system will continue through Tuesday, heavily impacting eastern sections of the Greater Toronto Area.
Drivers will want to give themselves plenty of extra travel time to commute through the area.
Unfortunately, the sticky humidity that's been making everyone's dad sweat for the last couple of days is here to stay, especially during the evening.
"Overnight temperatures will continue to be well above normal for this time of the year," TWN reports.
So, in conclusion, you'll want to keep your umbrella close and avoid going on any nature hikes.