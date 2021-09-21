Environment Canada Warns Of Flash Flooding In Ontario & It Will Be A Sopping Mess
It's going to be a damp, wet, and rainy week!
Ontario is in for a wet and wild week with heavy rainfall, potential flash flooding, and thunderstorms, according to Environment Canada.
Environment Canada issued 16 special weather statements for significant rainfall and 11 rainfall warnings this morning across the province.
According to The Weather Network in "some cases, rainfall amounts may near or exceed normal monthly values for September and could even top totals received from the entire year so far in just a couple of days."
The special weather statement says there is "significant rainfall expected tonight through Wednesday night," with "rainfall warnings possible later today," in the areas of Algonquin, Bancroft - Bon Echo Park; Barrie - Orillia - Midland; Hamilton; Toronto; Dufferin - Innisfil; Elgin; Haliburton; Halton - Peel; Oxford - Brant; Parry Sound - Muskoka; Peterborough - Kawartha Lakes; Renfrew - Pembroke - Barry's Bay; Simcoe - Delhi - Norfolk; Waterloo - Wellington, and York - Durham.
Thunderstorms and showers will roll in late this evening or during the night, with rainfall amounts reaching 40 to 60 millimetres by Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.
However, areas hit by multiple thunderstorms may receive even more rain.
Areas with rainfall warnings can expect 50 to 60 millimetres in rainfall by Thursday morning "with locally higher amounts in excess of 75 mm in areas that receive multiple thunderstorms."
Environment Canada warns that "heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."
Rainfall warnings are currently in effect in Barrie - Orillia - Midland; Burk's Falls - Bayfield Inlet; Dufferin - Innisfil; Elgin; Grey - Bruce; Huron - Perth; London - Middlesex; Parry Sound - Muskoka; Sarnia - Lambton; Waterloo - Wellington, and Windsor - Essex - Chatham - Kent.