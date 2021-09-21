Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario weather

Environment Canada Warns Of Flash Flooding In Ontario & It Will Be A Sopping Mess

It's going to be a damp, wet, and rainy week!

Environment Canada Warns Of Flash Flooding In Ontario & It Will Be A Sopping Mess
Helen Filatova | Dreamstime, José Marafona | Dreamstime

Ontario is in for a wet and wild week with heavy rainfall, potential flash flooding, and thunderstorms, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada issued 16 special weather statements for significant rainfall and 11 rainfall warnings this morning across the province.

According to The Weather Network in "some cases, rainfall amounts may near or exceed normal monthly values for September and could even top totals received from the entire year so far in just a couple of days."

The special weather statement says there is "significant rainfall expected tonight through Wednesday night," with "rainfall warnings possible later today," in the areas of Algonquin, Bancroft - Bon Echo Park; Barrie - Orillia - Midland; Hamilton; Toronto; Dufferin - Innisfil; Elgin; Haliburton; Halton - Peel; Oxford - Brant; Parry Sound - Muskoka; Peterborough - Kawartha Lakes; Renfrew - Pembroke - Barry's Bay; Simcoe - Delhi - Norfolk; Waterloo - Wellington, and York - Durham.

Thunderstorms and showers will roll in late this evening or during the night, with rainfall amounts reaching 40 to 60 millimetres by Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.

However, areas hit by multiple thunderstorms may receive even more rain.

Areas with rainfall warnings can expect 50 to 60 millimetres in rainfall by Thursday morning "with locally higher amounts in excess of 75 mm in areas that receive multiple thunderstorms."

Environment Canada warns that "heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

Rainfall warnings are currently in effect in Barrie - Orillia - Midland; Burk's Falls - Bayfield Inlet; Dufferin - Innisfil; Elgin; Grey - Bruce; Huron - Perth; London - Middlesex; Parry Sound - Muskoka; Sarnia - Lambton; Waterloo - Wellington, and Windsor - Essex - Chatham - Kent.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Ontario Storms Will Be Flooding The Province This Week With Brutal Thunderstorms & Hail

More typical fall temperatures will settle in by this weekend.

Ahkenahmed | Dreamstime

An incoming series of Ontario storms are set to ruin your plans this week as brutal weather starts to head into the province.

According to The Weather Network, Monday will see a return to early summer humidity with daytime temperatures feeling like the low 30s in the GTA, which will of course create the perfect conditions for thunderstorms.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Storms Just Won't Stop & Some Spots Could Get Snow As Early As Next Week

Winter could come early to parts of Ontario next week.

Gary J. Wood | Flickr

Another round of Ontario storms is expected to hit northwestern parts of the province today with a risk for strong winds and large hail, and residents are being warned to keep an eye out for alerts.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), the regions most likely to receive severe weather on Thursday evening include Thunder Bay, Fort Frances and Upsala, which all face a chance of rotating storms.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Will Get Drenched This Weekend & Some Areas Will See More Rain Than They Did All Summer

It'll be the first fall-like storm for several areas.

Atilla Bingöl | Unsplash, Hannah Domsic | Unsplash

You might want to keep your umbrella handy in the next few days if you live on Canada's West Coast because B.C.'s weather forecast is calling for a huge dumping of wet weather.

According to The Weather Network, the first fall-like storm of the season is set to hit British Columbia's south coast by Friday, bringing widespread rain along with it.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Storm Created So Much Chaotic Weather Last Night & The Photos Are Unreal

Some of the hail was the size of a ping pong ball.

The Weather Network | Rumble, Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

An Ontario storm swept through parts of the province on Tuesday night causing a barrage of intense weather conditions.

According to The Weather Network, the storm brought an unpleasant environment of heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, frequent lightning and ping-pong-sized hail to various regions with some residents snapping shots of reported funnel clouds.

Keep Reading Show less