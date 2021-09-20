Trending Tags

Ontario Storms Will Be Flooding The Province This Week With Brutal Thunderstorms & Hail

More typical fall temperatures will settle in by this weekend.

Ontario Storms Will Be Flooding The Province This Week With Brutal Thunderstorms & Hail
Ahkenahmed | Dreamstime

An incoming series of Ontario storms are set to ruin your plans this week as brutal weather starts to head into the province.

According to The Weather Network, Monday will see a return to early summer humidity with daytime temperatures feeling like the low 30s in the GTA, which will of course create the perfect conditions for thunderstorms.

A messy combo of heavy rain, large hail and strong winds is also expected to join the severe storms as they sweep across northwestern parts of the province on Monday and that's only the beginning.

TWN reports that some regions could get over 100 millimeters of rainfall from Tuesday through Thursday with a growing risk for flooding.

"Heavier rain will be likely on Wednesday and Thursday as a new low pressure system develops along this boundary, tapping into some tropical moisture," Michael Carter, TWN meteorologist, said.

Areas around Toronto, Barrie and Windsor seem like some of the spots that will be hit the hardest this week.

However, conditions will clear up ahead of the weekend when more typical fall weather settles in.

