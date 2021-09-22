Ontario Storms Just Won't Quit & Over 20,000 People Are Now Without Power
Hydro One crews are responding to the power outages.
An ongoing series of Ontario storms will bring torrential downpours and a possibly for localized flooding today as thousands of residents remain without power.
According to Hydro One, over 22,000 of its customers are currently without power with crews attempting to respond despite the heavy rain and stormy conditions.
"Hydro One crews are responding to power outages as thunderstorms and high winds move across southern and central Ontario," an excerpt from the alert reads.
Power outages are currently being reported in areas such as Owen Sound, Burk's Falls and Turkey Point.
Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning on Wednesday morning with a potential for isolated thunderstorms to develops.