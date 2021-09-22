Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario weather

Ontario Storms Just Won't Quit & Over 20,000 People Are Now Without Power

Hydro One crews are responding to the power outages.

Ontario Storms Just Won't Quit & Over 20,000 People Are Now Without Power
Open Grid Scheduler | Flickr, Danielle Scott | Flickr

An ongoing series of Ontario storms will bring torrential downpours and a possibly for localized flooding today as thousands of residents remain without power.

According to Hydro One, over 22,000 of its customers are currently without power with crews attempting to respond despite the heavy rain and stormy conditions.

"Hydro One crews are responding to power outages as thunderstorms and high winds move across southern and central Ontario," an excerpt from the alert reads.

Power outages are currently being reported in areas such as Owen Sound, Burk's Falls and Turkey Point.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning on Wednesday morning with a potential for isolated thunderstorms to develops.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Environment Canada Warns Of Flash Flooding In Ontario & It Will Be A Sopping Mess

It's going to be a damp, wet, and rainy week!

Helen Filatova | Dreamstime, José Marafona | Dreamstime

Ontario is in for a wet and wild week with heavy rainfall, potential flash flooding, and thunderstorms, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada issued 16 special weather statements for significant rainfall and 11 rainfall warnings this morning across the province.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Storms Will Be Flooding The Province This Week With Brutal Thunderstorms & Hail

More typical fall temperatures will settle in by this weekend.

Ahkenahmed | Dreamstime

An incoming series of Ontario storms are set to ruin your plans this week as brutal weather starts to head into the province.

According to The Weather Network, Monday will see a return to early summer humidity with daytime temperatures feeling like the low 30s in the GTA, which will of course create the perfect conditions for thunderstorms.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Storms Just Won't Stop & Some Spots Could Get Snow As Early As Next Week

Winter could come early to parts of Ontario next week.

Gary J. Wood | Flickr

Another round of Ontario storms is expected to hit northwestern parts of the province today with a risk for strong winds and large hail, and residents are being warned to keep an eye out for alerts.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), the regions most likely to receive severe weather on Thursday evening include Thunder Bay, Fort Frances and Upsala, which all face a chance of rotating storms.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Will Get Drenched This Weekend & Some Areas Will See More Rain Than They Did All Summer

It'll be the first fall-like storm for several areas.

Atilla Bingöl | Unsplash, Hannah Domsic | Unsplash

You might want to keep your umbrella handy in the next few days if you live on Canada's West Coast because B.C.'s weather forecast is calling for a huge dumping of wet weather.

According to The Weather Network, the first fall-like storm of the season is set to hit British Columbia's south coast by Friday, bringing widespread rain along with it.

Keep Reading Show less