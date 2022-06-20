NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

toronto casting call

Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $2,250 If You Love To Roller Skate Around The City

All you got to do is bust a move.

Toronto Staff Writer
A roller skater. Right: The CN tower in Toronto.

A roller skater. Right: The CN tower in Toronto.

Andi Bocsardi | Unsplash, Google Maps

A Toronto casting call is looking for a handful of passionate roller skaters to appear in an upcoming Tim Hortons Commercial, so if you live to lace up and go, this one's for you. Sorry, not sorry, skateboarders.

Groundglass Casting is looking for "energetic and outgoing" Greater Toronto Area skaters between 19 and 35 years old to appear in the coffee advert.

Those selected to appear in the commercial will be required to bust out a cool trick or move, so if you love to roller skate but only use them to get around during the summer, you might want to hold off on applying.

If you book the project, you will receive a total of $150 for a wardrobe and COVID-19 test appointment, plus $750 for one day of filming. If your footage is used in the final commercial, you will receive an additional $1,500.

It's worth noting that the non-union commercial doesn't require any acting experience, but you'll need to be comfortable being interviewed on camera.

The agency also states that those who apply must be Canadian citizens or permanent residents and cannot have any breakfast food allergies.

If chosen, you will be required to film in Toronto on July 8, 2022, and must be available on June 28 and July 6 for an interview with the director and a COVID-19 test.

If you are shortlisted for the project will be notified on or before June 27, so you'll want to keep a close eye on your email.

Tim Hortons Commercial

Salary: $750 to $2,250

Company: Groundglass Casting

Who Should Apply: Passionate Toronto-based roller skaters who can bust a move.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...