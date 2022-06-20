Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $2,250 If You Love To Roller Skate Around The City
All you got to do is bust a move.
A Toronto casting call is looking for a handful of passionate roller skaters to appear in an upcoming Tim Hortons Commercial, so if you live to lace up and go, this one's for you. Sorry, not sorry, skateboarders.
Groundglass Casting is looking for "energetic and outgoing" Greater Toronto Area skaters between 19 and 35 years old to appear in the coffee advert.
Those selected to appear in the commercial will be required to bust out a cool trick or move, so if you love to roller skate but only use them to get around during the summer, you might want to hold off on applying.
If you book the project, you will receive a total of $150 for a wardrobe and COVID-19 test appointment, plus $750 for one day of filming. If your footage is used in the final commercial, you will receive an additional $1,500.
It's worth noting that the non-union commercial doesn't require any acting experience, but you'll need to be comfortable being interviewed on camera.
The agency also states that those who apply must be Canadian citizens or permanent residents and cannot have any breakfast food allergies.
If chosen, you will be required to film in Toronto on July 8, 2022, and must be available on June 28 and July 6 for an interview with the director and a COVID-19 test.
If you are shortlisted for the project will be notified on or before June 27, so you'll want to keep a close eye on your email.
Tim Hortons Commercial
Salary: $750 to $2,250
Company: Groundglass Casting
Who Should Apply: Passionate Toronto-based roller skaters who can bust a move.