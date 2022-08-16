Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

7 Magical Spots Less Than An Hour From Toronto To Visit Before The End Of Summer

Soak up some sunshine. ☀️

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman laying on a floatie in the water. Right: Woman eating on a patio by the beach.

Fall is fast approaching, but there's still time to soak up some of that summer sun. These stunning spots around Toronto are worth a road trip before the end of the season, and the best part is, you don't have to go too far to get to them.

These places are all less than an hour away from the city, and you can enjoy fields of flowers, sandy shores, and more.

Andrews Farm Market

Price: $15 per person

Address: 9365 10 Side Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy the last of the flower-picking season at this stunning farm, where you'll find sunflowers and vibrant dahlias. In the fall, the venue boasts fields of pumpkins to explore.

Website

Barangas on the Beach

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Greek and Mediterranean

Address: 380 Van Wagners Beach Rd., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're on a Greek island vacay at this stunning restaurant in Hamilton. With sandy shores and blue water views, it will whisk you away to another world.

Menu

Kelso Conservation Area

Price: $9.75 per adult

Address: 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This conservation area boasts scenic trails, a boardwalk, and a swimming spot. Don't forget to make a reservation online in advance.

Website

Lochland Botanicals

Price: $40 for build-a-bouquet

Address: 2468 25 Side Rd. Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Get lost in endless blooms at this whimsical flower farm located outside of the city. You can build a bouquet, discover secret villages, or join a workshop.

Website

Haute Goat

Price: $59 per person for shmurgle

Address: 1166 5th line, Newtonville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can spend a sunny day cuddling cute goats at this farm near Toronto. The venue also offers goat yoga, alpaca sleepovers, and more.

Website

Tew Falls

Price: $10.50 per vehicle, $10 reservation fee on weekends and holidays from May to November

Address: 581 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: This 41-metre ribbon waterfall makes for a gorgeous summer day trip, and it's the perfect way to soak up some sun and enjoy nature.

Website

Bluffer's Beach

Price: Free

Address: 1 Brimley Rd. S., Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of the city, this beach is a summer oasis with sandy shores and views of limestone bluffs.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

