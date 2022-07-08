This Whimsical Flower Farm Near Toronto Is Reopening & It's Like Stepping Into A Storybook
Pick your own bouquet and explore secret villages.
If you're looking to add some magic to your summer, then this dreamy flower farm near Toronto is the place to be. Lochland Botanicals is reopening its colourful fields, and you can get lost in a floral dreamland.
The pick-your-own flower farm is located in Milton and is officially welcoming guests back for the season starting July 9. You can explore fields of lavender, sunflowers, herbs, and more depending on when you visit, and even collect some to bring home with you.
The farm offers a "build-a-bouquet" experience where you can fill a mason jar with as many flowers as you can fit. You can wander the kilometres of pathways around the area to find your perfect blooms.
There are also several workshops taking place throughout the season, including flower crown-making, lavender workshops, and flower wreath classes.
The farm isn't just about flowers. It's also a peaceful place to unwind and reconnect with nature. Visitors can bring a picnic and enjoy the scenery for the day. There are also lots of hidden gems to discover, including an old rope swing beneath a pine tree and other photo ops.
You may even stumble upon some "Secret Villages" as you explore. The farm is home to little handmade towns called Fairyville, Gnome Knoll, and The Shire, and they add a touch of whimsy to the area.
Once you've finished exploring, you can shop for products made with plants from the farm like body butters, pillow spray, and lavender shortbread.
Tickets can be purchased online, and if you're looking for a fun summer day trip, this spot is worth keeping in mind.
Lochland Botanicals
Price: $40 for build-a-bouquet
When: Reopening July 9, 2022
Address: 2468 25 Side Rd. Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This fairytale flower farm is reopening, and you can pick colourful blooms and discover secret villages.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.