12 Stunning Lavender Farms Around Toronto Where You Can Take A Sweet-Smelling Day Trip
Get lost in purple fields.
Lavender season is here, and fields around Toronto are bursting into purple blooms. If spending the day lost amidst fragrant flowers sounds like your cup of tea, then you'll want to plan a trip to one of these stunning farms.
You can picnic in the fields, wander through a floral labyrinth, pick your own bouquets, and more at these places, and it's sure to make your summer days sweeter.
Christel Lake Lavender
Price: Free
Address: 1381 Scugog Line 12, Greenbank, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 57-acre farm features a fresh water lake and 19 different varieties of lavender. You can stroll around the waterfront trail and even have a picnic on the farm. Reservations are required in advance.
Laveanne
Price: $14 admission per adult
Address: 8667 Gilmour Rd., Campbellcroft, ON
Why You Need To Go: Surrounded by a lush forest, this lavender farm is the perfect place to unwind. You can stroll around the lavender labyrinth and get lost in over 10,000 purple blooms. Don't forget to book a ticket online if you want to secure a spot.
Avalon Lavender Farm
Price: $14 admission
Address: 347036 Mono Centre Rd., Mono, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a brand new lavender farm near Toronto this summer. Avalon Lavender Farm offers cut-your-own bouquets, a river walk, a heritage barn with products, and more.
Apple Hill Lavender
Price: Free
Address: 1795 Windham Rd. 11, Windham Centre, ON
Why You Need To Go: These fragrant, rolling lavender fields are worth a visit. After exploring the flowers, you can picnic under old apple trees and indulge in some lavender vanilla bean ice cream.
Hereward Farms
Price: $15 per bunch for pick-your-own
Address: 141051 15 Sideroad, East Garafraxa, ON
Why You Need To Go: With pick-your-own-lavender and sunset picnics in the fields, this new farm is a dreamy place to visit this summer.
South Bay Fields
Price: $5 per person
Address: 7527 36/37 Nottawasaga Sideroad E., Collingwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a magical way to spend a summer day, head to this farm, where you can relax on garden bench swings surrounded by English lavender. You can also stroll through a new wildflower field filled with poppies and get lost in sunflowers.
The Lavender Farm
Price: $5 admission
Address: 769 Drumbo Rd., Ayr, ON
Why You Need To Go: Stroll through peaceful fields of purple at this stunning farm, which is surrounded by serene countryside and serves as a wedding venue.
Millefleurs
Price: $5 field admission per person
Address: 17461 Loyalist Pkwy., Wellington, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can step into a purple oasis at this farm, which has a new mead terrace where you can sip fragrant wine as well as a tasting bar where you can try the venue's unique products.
NEOB Lavender
Price: $10 per person
Address: 758 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a tour around this farm and learn about the process of essential oil-making, as well as snap some pictures at the many photo ops.
Kelso Lavender
Price: $12 admission per adult
Address: 649 Appleby Line, Campbellville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This family-run farm boasts over 25,000 lavender plants, and you can lounge in purple chairs in the fields.
Lochland Botanicals
Price: $40 for build-a-bouquet
When: Opening July 9, 2022
Address: 2468 25 Side Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a fairytale at this stunning farm, which boasts tons of flowers including lavender. You can build your own bouquet, take a wagon tour of the property, discover secret fairy villages, and more.
The Giving Place
Price: $5 admission for Sunday Market
Address: 19618 E. Townline, Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: This dreamy lavender farm is open to the public on Sundays and for events throughout the week. You can enjoy high tea in the fields, yoga amidst the blooms, and more.
