lavender farm toronto

12 Stunning Lavender Farms Around Toronto Where You Can Take A Sweet-Smelling Day Trip

Get lost in purple fields.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman sitting in a lavender field holding flowers. Right: Woman sitting in a purple chair in a lavender field.

@leahodono_ | Instagram, @fxbiana | Instagram

Lavender season is here, and fields around Toronto are bursting into purple blooms. If spending the day lost amidst fragrant flowers sounds like your cup of tea, then you'll want to plan a trip to one of these stunning farms.

You can picnic in the fields, wander through a floral labyrinth, pick your own bouquets, and more at these places, and it's sure to make your summer days sweeter.

Christel Lake Lavender

Price: Free

Address: 1381 Scugog Line 12, Greenbank, ON

Why You Need To Go: This 57-acre farm features a fresh water lake and 19 different varieties of lavender. You can stroll around the waterfront trail and even have a picnic on the farm. Reservations are required in advance.

Website

Laveanne 

Price: $14 admission per adult

Address: 8667 Gilmour Rd., Campbellcroft, ON

Why You Need To Go: Surrounded by a lush forest, this lavender farm is the perfect place to unwind. You can stroll around the lavender labyrinth and get lost in over 10,000 purple blooms. Don't forget to book a ticket online if you want to secure a spot.

Website

Avalon Lavender Farm

Price: $14 admission

Address: 347036 Mono Centre Rd., Mono, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can visit a brand new lavender farm near Toronto this summer. Avalon Lavender Farm offers cut-your-own bouquets, a river walk, a heritage barn with products, and more.

Website

Apple Hill Lavender

Price: Free

Address: 1795 Windham Rd. 11, Windham Centre, ON

Why You Need To Go: These fragrant, rolling lavender fields are worth a visit. After exploring the flowers, you can picnic under old apple trees and indulge in some lavender vanilla bean ice cream.

Website

Hereward Farms

Price: $15 per bunch for pick-your-own

Address: 141051 15 Sideroad, East Garafraxa, ON

Why You Need To Go: With pick-your-own-lavender and sunset picnics in the fields, this new farm is a dreamy place to visit this summer.

Website

South Bay Fields

Price: $5 per person

Address: 7527 36/37 Nottawasaga Sideroad E., Collingwood, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a magical way to spend a summer day, head to this farm, where you can relax on garden bench swings surrounded by English lavender. You can also stroll through a new wildflower field filled with poppies and get lost in sunflowers.

Website

The Lavender Farm

Price: $5 admission

Address: 769 Drumbo Rd., Ayr, ON

Why You Need To Go: Stroll through peaceful fields of purple at this stunning farm, which is surrounded by serene countryside and serves as a wedding venue.

Website

Millefleurs

Price: $5 field admission per person

Address: 17461 Loyalist Pkwy., Wellington, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can step into a purple oasis at this farm, which has a new mead terrace where you can sip fragrant wine as well as a tasting bar where you can try the venue's unique products.

Website

NEOB Lavender

Price: $10 per person

Address: 758 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take a tour around this farm and learn about the process of essential oil-making, as well as snap some pictures at the many photo ops.

Website

Kelso Lavender

Price: $12 admission per adult

Address: 649 Appleby Line, Campbellville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This family-run farm boasts over 25,000 lavender plants, and you can lounge in purple chairs in the fields.

Website

Lochland Botanicals

Price: $40 for build-a-bouquet

When: Opening July 9, 2022

Address: 2468 25 Side Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into a fairytale at this stunning farm, which boasts tons of flowers including lavender. You can build your own bouquet, take a wagon tour of the property, discover secret fairy villages, and more.

Website

The Giving Place

Price: $5 admission for Sunday Market

Address: 19618 E. Townline, Mount Albert, ON

Why You Need To Go: This dreamy lavender farm is open to the public on Sundays and for events throughout the week. You can enjoy high tea in the fields, yoga amidst the blooms, and more.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

