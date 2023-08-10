Toronto Is Getting A Giant 'Bubble Planet' Event With Bouncy Clouds & An Ocean Of Balloons
We're bursting with excitement!
If you want to escape the city and instead enter a magical pastel dreamland, you won't want to miss this. A huge exhibition packed with bubbles of all shapes and sizes is coming to Toronto later this year and it looks positively dreamy.
The Bubble Planet Experience is a dreamy bubble-filled experience which has been popping up in cities around the world and will soon open in Toronto in November 2023.
The fully interactive exhibition is bursting with 11 dreamy thematic experiences including an "ocean" of bubbles, a huge bubble bath and an infinity room of glowing orbs.
As you venture through the Bubble Planet, you'll come across bubbles of all sizes from your classic soapy suds to balloons, lights and more within the themed rooms that take you from sea to sky.
Not only will you be able to explore interactive exhibits, there's also a virtual reality element where you'll feel as though you're fully immersed in a world of bubbles.
Tickets for the Bubble Planet Experience in Toronto are on sale now.
Bubble Planet Experience Toronto
Price: Admission starts from $33.90 for adults and $25.90 for children
When: From November 2023
Address: TBC
Why You Need To Go: If you're in Toronto, you'll want to pop into this dreamy bubble fantasy land. As you travel through 11 different themed rooms, you'll be fully immersed in bubbles of all different shapes and sizes.
Accessibility: This exhibit is wheelchair accessible though some parts will be less suited to those with physical disabilities. It also suitable for deaf visitors as it is largely a visual exhibition with signage throughout.
