A Huge Banksy Exhibit Is Coming To Toronto This Summer With Never-Before-Seen Installations
You can see more than 80 pieces and installations from the artist.
Fans of Banksy, this one's for you! A new exhibit promising to immerse guests in the world of the artist is coming to Canada next month.
Banksyland, the world's largest exhibition tour, is coming to Toronto in August, bringing together more than 80 works from the world's most elusive artist.
If you're not familiar with him, Banksy is considered to be the most famous living artists in the world, although his true identity is not known.
Banksy started out graffitiing walls in Bristol, England in the '90s and has become an artist whose work can fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars in auction.
One of Banksy's most famous works is said to be his "Girl With A Balloon" mural, a canvas of which was famously shredded moments after it was sold for more than $1.5 million in an auction in 2018.
According to organizers, the one-of-a-kind exhibit coming to Toronto will include original and studio works from the artist, salvaged street artworks, and never-before-seen immersive installations.
While Banksy's representatives have "declined to take a fee or royalties" from the exhibition, organizers say Banksy has been compensated for many of the artworks shown in the exhibit, which were "originally purchased from the artist's representatives directly."
The event will take place at a "secret location in central Toronto," which will be announced to those with tickets one to two weeks before the exhibit opens.
Tickets are available to purchase online for $29 per adult, with a limited number available for each time slot. Tickets will also be sold at the door, but it's recommended that visitors purchase tickets online to avoid missing out.
While you have to purchase tickets for a certain time slot, you're able to spend much time as you want in the exhibit after your entry time.
