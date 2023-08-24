Nuit Blanche Returns To Toronto Next Month With Over 250 Artists & Here's What To Expect
Get ready!
Calling all art lovers! Toronto's annual all-night celebration of contemporary art is returning next month with tons of new artists and innovative exhibits.
Nuit Blanche will be bringing tons of art installations, exhibitions and experiences to the streets of Toronto this September for its 17th edition, with 250 artists set to participate.
The annual event, which is the largest free contemporary art event in North America, sees Toronto neighbourhoods come alive with art installations placed in public spaces that can be accessed for free.
Nuit Blanche will feature works from award-winning artists like Divya Mehra, Bonnie Devine and Alvin Luong, along with emerging talent including Joy, Par Nair and Tristan Sauer.
This year's theme, Breaking Ground, asked artists to explore ideas around the natural world, change and innovation, through "curated exhibitions, independent projects and installations by participating cultural institutions," according to the City of Toronto.
Silhouettes at Nuit Blanche 2022. The City of Toronto | Flickr
The public will be able to see installations and exhibitions around downtown Toronto, Scarborough and Etobicoke.
Besides these exhibition areas, the public can also see art projects developed by participating cultural institutions, such as the Aga Khan Museum, the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto and the Myseum of Toronto.
There will also be a number of art projects visitors can see at the Bentway, the Gladstone House and the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre.
Nuit Blanche 2023 will run from 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, to 7 a.m. on Sunday, September 24.
While there's no map or guide for finding the art installations around the city, you can view a full list of exhibitions on the City of Toronto's website.
Nuit Blanche
Price: Free
When: September 23, 2023, at 7 p.m. to September 24, 2023, at 7 a.m.
Location: Around Etobicoke, downtown Toronto and Scarborough
Why You Need To Go: Get out and experience Toronto as it's transformed by artists at Nuit Blanche. You can explore art installations, exhibitions, and projects around the city created by local, national and international artists for what's sure to be a fun night.