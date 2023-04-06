6 Things That Can Help You Survive As A Starving Artist In Toronto & Fund Your Projects
Ditch the loan sharks. 🦈
Trying to afford Toronto rent solely on what you make as an artist is tough living, friends.
Some people who want to work in the arts must find a different Ontario Job to pay their bills and combat the province's rising cost of living — Mainly because many jobs in the arts don't pay much.
When examining the numbers, it becomes crystal clear why the 6ix is a challenging environment for an artist to thrive.
For example, the average annual income for a Canadian artist, as reported by Talent.com, is around $35,239 to $58,305 a year, while the average price of a home in Toronto, as per Zolo's statistics in March 2023, is approximately $1.1 million.
Don't need to be a homeowner? Well, don't count on finding affordability in the city's rental market.
According to Zumper, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto is currently a whopping $2,400 a month.
But don't let the hard facts crush your dreams. Making money as an artist in the Big Smoke isn't impossible. It simply requires a willingness to get organized.
Here are some of the options you can take advantage of!
Apply for a Toronto Arts Council (TAC) Grant
Thanks to the Toronto Arts Council (TAC), being a talented and financially struggling artist in the GTA is far from a hopeless situation.
Not only can securing a TAC grant provide you with the financial support you need to develop your project, but it can also help you build a professional network and gain exposure.
Some of their programs bolster your work by promoting it through various channels, including exhibitions, performances, and publications.
And, don't stress if you don't know where to start. TAC provides support and resources to help people prepare their applications.
Covered disciplines include:
- Visual arts
- Literature
- Music
- Theatre
- Dance
Sell your work on Etsy
For those unfamiliar with the site, Etsy is an online marketplace that specifically caters to handmade and unique items.
The user-friendly platform offers a range of resources to help you manage your shop and promote your work.
For example, you can create custom listings for each of your pieces which allow you to set your prices and showcase your work through high-quality photos.
Artists can also talk to their buyers and receive feedback through the site, which could be useful tools for anyone hoping build a loyal customer base.
Overall, using Etsy is a great, low-maintenance way to establish your brand and create a reputation for your work.
Think of it as a virtual farmer's market!
Join The Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN)
If you want to make money off your tunes, SOCAN is one of the first places you should look too for guidance as a Toronto musician.
The membership-based organization helps songwriters, composers, and music publishers get paid in Canada.
Here are some of the most lucrative benefits of becoming a member:
- Assistance in receiving royalties for the use of your music in various media, including radio, television, film, and live performances
- The ability to network with other artists, music industry professionals, and potential collaborators via SOCAN events and workshops
- Access to resources such as educational materials, professional development opportunities, and industry experts
- SOCAN also offers funding opportunities to its members, including grants for music creation, travel, and professional development.
Work as a freelancer
For many Toronto artists, freelance work is their bread and butter.
Why? Because It provides them with the necessary flexibility and autonomy to balance their creative work with other commitments or responsibilities.
As a freelancer, artists have more control over their earning potential and can choose projects that align with their artistic vision and goals, giving them the ability to set their own worth.
Here are some examples of websites that support freelance work in Toronto:
Participate in an art fair
Participating in an art fair can be an excellent way to showcase your work to a broad audience as well as meet curators and industry professionals.
Being the mecca that it is, Toronto hosts several significant art exhibitions every year, including the following:
If clout is what you seek, then participating in an art fair could serve as your fast pass to establishing a credible reputation within the city.
Teach your craft
Don't buy into the narrative that those who can't do. Teach.
Sharing the knowledge you've obtained about your craft is a great way to supplement your income as an artist and discover new approaches to your work.
Established acting and dance studios in the city are often seeking new instructors to join their space, even if just on a temporary basis.
I mean, inspiring a new generation of artists, and contributing to the growth of your community, hardly sounds like a bad way to make money, doesn't it?
Hopefully, this list has given you some viable options to increase your income as an artist.