The CNE Is Returning To Exhibition Place This Summer & Here's How You Can Get Cheap Tickets
The Ex is back on August 18!
The Canadian National Exhibition is back this summer and there's so much to look forward to, including rides, food and music.
If you're planning a visit to the CNE, there are a few ways you can get a deal on tickets, meaning you can put more money towards your eats and activities at the fair.
The CNE is returning to Toronto's Exhibition Place from August 18 to September 4, 2023.
Advanced CNE tickets are currently on sale on the Exhibition's website for $20, which is $5 cheaper than the regular admission price. While it may not seem like much, that $5 can add up — especially if you plan on going with multiple people or family members.
The Advance Sale Admission Pass has everything you need for your visit, including grounds admission and access to all shows and exhibits on any one day of the 2023 CNE.
If you're most excited about the CNE rides, you can also buy an advanced Ride All Day pass for $43.36, which gets you admission, access to shows and exhibits and unlimited midway rides, including the iconic CNE Sky Ride.
The savings don't stop there. The CNE is also offering an opening day deal where admission and access to all shows and exhibits is just $13.
The catch here is that you have to be able to visit the fair on August 18, which is the only day the ticket is valid for. But if you have some flexibility for when you can visit, this could be a way to score a great deal.
PRESTO card holders can get additional savings. With your card, you can save up to 43% on advance sale admission and ride tickets from June 16 to August 17. All you need is your PRESTO card number to get the deals.
There are other ways to save at the CNE that are available throughout the fair's stay in Toronto. For one thing, the CNE offers $11 Evenings tickets, which will be available Monday to Thursday after 5 p.m. from August 18 to September 4. These tickets allow you to save by visiting the fair later in the day on weekdays, which is also a great time to go for minimal crowds.
Alternatively, if you'd like to start and end your visit earlier in the day, the CNE will have an "Excelunch Special" available where you can get admission from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays for $19.99. If you leave by 1 p.m., you'll also get a refund on the admission price.
Get excited and start planning your visit to the 2023 CNE!
Canadian National Exhbition
Price: 20+ per adult for admission
When: August 18 to September 4, 2023
Address: 210 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The CNE is back for 2023! Right now, you can score a deal on early admission ahead of the fair's opening day.
Accessibility: Wheelchairs and scooters available to rent. See CNE's accessibility services.