6 Mistakes To Avoid Making At The CNE This Summer, From Someone Who Goes Every Year
Here's how to get the most out of your visit.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
The Canadian National Exhibition is coming back to Toronto this summer, so it's time to get ready for rides, food, and entertainment to end the summer on a high note.
The CNE is back at Exhibition Place from August 18 to September 4, 2023. During this time, the Ex will host tons of wild and classic fair food vendors, games, shows, concerts, shopping and dizzying rides.
If you're already planning your visit to the fair, there are some things you may want to keep in mind before heading to the grounds. As someone who's been visiting the CNE for years, I've compiled a few easy-to-make mistakes that you'll want to avoid in order to make the most out of your visit.
From when to buy tickets to the best way to ensure you'll see and do everything on your list at the park, here are six things to keep in mind before heading to the 2023 CNE.
Not buying tickets in advance
If you're already planning to head to the CNE and have a pretty good idea of when you want to go, you can purchase your tickets online in advance of the opening day.
Doing this gets you a better deal compared to buying them at the gate — advanced tickets are $20 for general admission, which gets you access to the grounds, shows and exhibits.
If you wait and purchase your tickets at the gate or after the presale ends, you'll pay $25, which isn't a huge difference, but any savings help!
Not checking for eligible discounts
You may be able to get your CNE tickets for even cheaper. For instance, if you're planning on going to the fair in the evening, be sure to take advantage of the Exhibition's $11 Evenings tickets, which get you grounds admission and access to shows and exhibits for less than half the price of gate admission.
These tickets are only available on Mondays and Thursdays after 5 p.m., but if you have some flexibility on when you can go, they could be a great way to save some money on admission.
Since the fair is open late, you'll still have plenty of time to get to everything you want to see during your visit.
The CNE also has an opening day deal on Friday, August 18, where day admission is just $13.
If, alternatively, you'd rather start and end your visit earlier in the day, the Exhibition offers a neat EXcelunch Special admission where tickets are $19.99 for admission from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The best part is, if you leave by 1 p.m., you'll get the ticket cost refunded back to you.
If you're a PRESTO card user, you can also get further discounts on admission.
Not making a plan of things you want to hit
There's so much to do and see (and eat) at the CNE, it can definitely feel overwhelming. This year, I'm making a plan of what I want to see at the fair and when to see it to help make sure I get to everything in my visit.
This is especially important if, like me, you plan on going for a single day.
To plan out your day, you can go to the CNE's website and see what's on for the day you'll be visiting.
For instance, if you're going over the opening weekend, you may want to carve out some time for the Food Truck Frenzy and Craft Beerfest taking place just inside the historic Princes’ Gates, or the CNE's new acrobatic and skating show, Time Flies, which takes place at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.
You'll also, of course, want to leave some time for rides, trying different CNE foods, and exploring the many places to shop.
Getting a map on the day of your visit with locations and showtimes laid out will help you get an idea of what to do first.
Not checking showtimes in advance
In the same vein, not checking showtimes could mean missing out on something you'll only get one chance to see.
Shows and events will be running throughout the park. On the International Stage at the International Pavilion, you'll be able to see performers from around the world, while at the CNE Bandshell, you can take in a concert or two (stay tuned for details on performances).
The CNE's Kitchen Stage will feature a roster of Canadian chefs demonstrating recipes and cooking techniques, so be sure to check it out if you're looking to learn something new!
Or, if you're interested in having your mind read, you can check out the world-famous Sentimentalists, who will be at the CNE once again this summer.
One underrated show you'll want to add to your list is SuperDogs, where you can see adorable pups perform impressive tricks.
Blowing your budget on unsual food
The CNE is known for having some wild food items — but are they worth the money? That will depend on what the food is (and the person eating it, of course), but generally, my best advice is to limit the amount of trendy, "unique" food items you're picking up during your visit.
Last year, for instance, one of the more unusual offerings was ketchup and mustard ice cream cones, which were seriously hyped up ahead of the opening day. Each cone would set you back by $12, or $24 for one of each.
The concoctions may perfectly embody the over-the-top food offerings you'll find at the Ex. But in my opinion, they're not worth your money.
For one thing, they're a rather eclectic item. To each their own, but I'm willing to bet most won't love the unusual flavours.
Instead, I recommend checking out some of the tried and true classic dishes at the CNE, whether its Tiny Tom Donuts, something cheesy from the Mac & Cheesery, or the fair's OG hot ice cream waffle sandwich.
Don't get me wrong though — it's totally fun to try out some of the wacky food available at the fair each year. Just save some money for when you can't take any more extreme meals.
Not exploring the whole fairgrounds
As someone who's been going to the CNE for years, there are still parts of the fair I haven't hit. This is pretty much due to the fair's limited run time, and will probably be the case for many who attend this year.
However, to give yourself the best chance to fitting lots of different experiences and attractions into one day, don't spend too much of your time in one area of the fair.
For example, you'll definitely want to make some time to hang out on the Midway and explore the games, food trucks and rides. But there's much more to see at the Ex than just that.
Be sure to check out the Arts, Crafts and Hobbies Pavilion located in the Queen Elizabeth Building for unique gifts, art, clothing and treats.
In the Enercare Centre, which is right by the Princes' Gates, you'll find the International Pavilion with unique items from around the world, as well as the Shopper's Market, Warehouse Outlet and Home and Garden Pavilion.
For food, be sure to head to the Food Building, located closer to Kid's World, for more than 60 places to grab a bite, including bubble tea, BeaverTails, pizza, dim sum, smoked meat, pho, tacos, donuts and more.
You won't be able to do everything in a day, and that's OK! But by covering multiple areas of the fair, you'll have a good chance of fitting tons into your visit.
Have fun!