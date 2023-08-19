I Had So Much Food At The CNE This Year & Here Are Some Wacky Items That I Would Eat Again
What you need to try at The Ex. 👇
The CNE is coming to Toronto and as a first-timer of the event, I knew that the biggest thing I was looking forward to was all the wild eats.
And so when I got the chance to try out a bunch of the wild 2023 CNE food, from the wacky pickle cotton candy to some genuinely delicious items that I would eat again, I thought I'd share my favourites with you.
Given this was my first time at this event, I was taken aback by the fact that most of the food at the CNE is not stuff you would typically eat in most contexts.
Aside from a select few items, it is all food you eat either on a dare or to challenge yourself — nothing that an actual human being would eat for pleasure. Granted, it might be the place for you if you have some unconventional tastes and want to explore what the culinary world could possibly offer.
So, while I ate a whole bunch of really wacky foods that confused and amazed my tastebuds, here are all the items that I actually think are worth trying if you're interested in eating good food when you stop by the CNE.
Sweet & Spicy Caramel Nuts
The Sweet & Spicy Caramel Nuts.
This sweet treat put together by Yogen Fruz was, surprisingly, my favourite sweet treat that I tried.
Why the surprise? Well, it was nowhere near the most extravagant dessert at the fair, that honour goes to items like the cheeseburger ice cream and the Fruity Pebbles Cheese curds. However, this frozen yogurt treat (it's blowing my mind that my favourite sweet item was frozen yogurt) had a perfect balance of flavours featuring nuts, hot sauce and sweet, creamy frozen yogurt.
It's creamy, it's sweet, it's spicy and it has a refreshing vibe that pairs beautifully with the hot summer heat that you're bound to experience when you hit up The Ex.
Along with that, the spiciness of the hot sauce topping adds just enough of a kick to make the sweeter flavours of the nuts and frozen yogurt pop, but not in a clashing way that a lot of contrasting flavours can be.
You can tell that it was thoroughly considered and wasn't just Frankenstein's monster of confusing flavours.
Score: 3.5/5
Bacon Wrapped Wings
A bacon wrapped chicken wing.
Listen, I'm not one of these "Epic Bacon" type guys from 2013. I'm actually the furthest from that. I think bacon is among the most overrated foods on the planet. It's good, but it's not transcendental like people act it is.
That said, these bacon-wrapped wings by Bacon Nation + Wings & Tenders were an absolute delight.
I tried the Sweet Honey Thai ones, the other option is Hot Lime Sriracha, and I was really surprised by the richness and the balance of flavours that these had with the chicken, bacon and sauce.
One of the reasons I'm a bacon skeptic is because so many cooks throw bacon into their dishes without any thought or care and just expect you to go gaga over it. But these wings seemed to be made with an actual understanding of the role of bacon in food.
They're crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside and the sauce does a wonderful job of coating the whole thing in a nice sauce that cuts through and balances out the meat's richness.
I could have easily eaten a dozen of these!
Score: 4/5
Butter Chicken Overload
The Butter Chicken Overload sandwich.
And finally, my favourite item that I tried at the CNE.
This sandwich not only has the fun stunt-y qualities that you can only get at The Ex, but it is also tasty and fun to eat. As a matter of fact, I nearly ate my whole sample-sized sandwich, which can not be said for many, if not all, of the foods I tried over there.
The Butter Chicken Overload is made by Ricky's Good Eats. It is a piece of tandoori fried chicken with butter chicken sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tandoori aioli, cheddar, and butter chicken loaded fries, all between two butter chicken samosas.
Basically, this is the butter chicken lover's dream. There are no two ways about it.
The magic trick this dish pulls off is not the sheer amount of butter chicken but the fact that you can taste every aspect of this sandwich.
With so many foods I tried at the CNE, as soon as I took one bite, it became a big mesh of salty and sweet in my mouth, there's just no cohesion.
Whereas with the Butter Chicken Overload, the chicken pops, the sauce stands out and those samosas work as a "bun." And when you consider how this is essentially a bunch of foods with very similar flavour profiles, it's an impressive feat that they can all stand out.
To be completely honest, this is maybe the number one item I'd recommend getting if you can when you go to CNE. It's got the fun, wacky factor, but it's also something that I would have more often if there were locations near my humble Toronto apartment.
Score: 5/5
So, when you're hitting up the CNE, these are all the dishes that you absolutely need to try when you join the festivities.
Granted, if you just want to learn about the wacky ones, they got plenty, from the aforementioned Cheese Burger Ice Cream to a taco that weighs a whopping four pounds.
In other words, The Ex has once again brought it to the food department and there are tons to try.
And food isn't the only thing going down at the CNE this year. There are many activities, shows and rides to check out, from the brand-new Pink Floyd exhibit to many great live acts coming to the bandshell.
Or, you can hop on the Ferris wheel and get stunning views of the fairgrounds, waterfront and CN Tower.
So, grab your tickets, which start at $20, and go and enjoy what the CNE has to offer.