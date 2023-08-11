The CNE Is Back In Toronto This August & Here Are 12 Unique Things To Do At This Year's Fair
Food, dancing, games, shows and more! 🎡
As summer nears its end, it means it's almost time for Canada's largest annual fair to return to Toronto.
The Canadian National Exhibition will return to Exhibition Place from August 18 to September 4, 2023, bringing with it tons of food, shows, games and attractions that you won't want to miss out on.
This 2023 CNE will have multiple new exhibits and shows, as well as a host of unique activities returning for visitors to enjoy.
If you're planning a visit to the Ex, here are 12 sights, shows and attactions you'll definitely want to see.
A Trip through 103: Therapy for the Soul
Details: At the 2023 CNE, you can visit an "immersive spatial art exhibit" featuring a combination of art projections mixed with original music that makes for a mind-bending, kaleidoscope-like sensory show.
"A Trip through 103: Therapy for the Soul" will run daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Enercare Centre.
Pink Floyd exhibit
The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains.
Details: Calling all Pink Floyd fans! A unique Pink Floyd exhibition will be on display at this year's CNE featuring more than 350 artifacts and objects collected over the band's career.
The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains will take viewers through an "audio-visual sensorial journey unlike any other," combining art, design, music, sound and visual technology.
Visitors will be able to see handwritten lyrics, musical instruments, personal letters, stage props and priceless relics from over five decades of the band's career.
The exhibit will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 10 p.m. at the Better Living Centre.
Gaming garage
Details: Gamers will want to head to the CNE's Gaming Garage, returning for 2023 with competitions, showcases and tons to do.
Located in the Enercare Centre, the Gaming Garage will be hosting multiple Esports Competitions this year, with guests able to compete in StreetFighter 6, League of Legends, and Valorant tournaments.
There will also be a Robotics Competition from September 2 to 4, where contestants and their creations will go head-to-head.
Gamers can also partake in Pinball Freeplay and Goes Retro Arcade, which will have retro, console and virtual reality games as well as themed pinball machines available for the duration of the fair.
Time Flies Ice Skating & Aerobatics
Details: A new acrobatic and skating show is returning to the CNE after a long hiatus.
The Time Flies: Ice Skating and Acrobatics Show will take place from August 18 to September 4, featuring dazzling performances from world-class ice skaters, extreme skaters, circus artists and special guest Elvis Stojko, a three-time World Champion, two-time Olympic silver medalist and seven-time Canadian champion.
The show will take place daily at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.
Silent Disco
Details: Feel like getting your groove on? Fair-goers can get down at the CNE this year in a Silent Disco, which will be held once a day for the duration of the fair.
Visitors will wear headphones and bop to music only they can hear. The discos will take place in the fair's Festival Plaza, with shows happening every night from 6-11 p.m.
There will also be themed nights, including Disco Showdown, Emo Night, Y2K Party, Kids Night and more.
Drone Show
The Drone Show at the CNE.
Details: The CNE’s Drone Show is back for 2023, promising to be "bigger and better than ever" with more drones and impressive new formations for what's set to be a spectacular light display.
The show will take place nightly from August 18 to September 4 at 11 p.m. outside the CNE's Food Building.
Sparkling Symphony
The CNE's new fountain show on Lake Ontario, Sparkling Symphony.
Details: This year's CNE is getting a new Vegas-style waterfront fountain show that you won't want to miss.
"Sparking Symphony,” on Lake Ontario will combine high-energy music with 11 dancing fountains spouting up to 100 feet in the air with colour-changing lights and lasers for a thrilling show.
The show will take place daily at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m. on the waterfront.
SuperDogs
Details: There are lots of shows on offer at the CNE, but none are as pawsome as this. SuperDogs is a show featuring tons of adorable canines as they do tricks that dazzle and delight audiences.
The show features multiple breeds, mixes and rescue animals and is sure to warm your heart.
You'll be able to see the SuperDogs in action and cheer on your favourite pup from August 18 to September 4 at the Enercare Centre, with multiple showtimes each day.
Air Show
Details: The Canadian International Air Show will once again delight the CNE with its "soaring aerial spectacle."
Returning for its 74th show, viewers will be able to see the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, Yak-50, CF-18s and U.S. Navy Blue Angels take to the skies with an impressive show that you won't want to miss.
The shows will take place on Sept. 2, 3 and 4, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Waterfront.
CNE Ghost Walks
Details: Want to get spooked during your visit? You can take a ghost walk of the CNE grounds and learn about the fair's haunted past -- if you're brave enough.
The hour-long tours will take place from Monday to Friday, departing from the Princes' Gates at 7:30 p.m. and ending at the CNE's Scadding Cabin. Join in for a spooky time at the fair, if you dare!
Superwheel
Details: This year Exhibition will feature an all-new Superwheel, which is the "first and largest observation ride of its kind to grace the Toronto skyline."
Billed as "North America’s tallest travelling Ferris wheel," the 150-foot-tall wheel will give riders incredible 360 views of the CNE fairgrounds, the lake and the city of Toronto.
The Superwheel will be located on the Midway. Tickets can be purchased for the ride in advance, or on-site.
Food Truck Frenzy and Craft Beer Fest
Food Truck Frenzy at the CNE.
Details: Foodies will be happy to know that the CNE's food truck festival will be back for 2023.
This year, the Food Truck Frenzy will feature more than 20 vendors serving up everything from perogies to authentic Mexican food.
Some of the restaurants you can expect to see on site include Starving Artist Waffles, BeaverTails, FeasTO Dumpling Food Truck, Randy’s Roti & Doubles, 6 Spice Rack and Cheese Headz.
There will also be craft beer to wash it all down, as well as live music. The Food Truck Frenzy will take place in front of the CNE Princes’ Boulevard gates from August 19 to September 4.
Enjoy!
