8 Things Toronto Locals Say They Can't Wait To Do As Soon As Summer Hits (VIDEO)
Cue patio season!
Toronto is filled with things to do over the summer, but what are locals most excited about?
Narcity headed out to Trinity Bellwoods Park to ask Torontonians what they're most looking forward to for the summer, and it looks like the city is craving outdoor adventure this year filled with patio drinks, sports, and beach days.
Plenty of people were looking forward to warmer weather, and all 15 people interviewed were looking forward to getting outside for one activity or another, whether it be drinking in the park with "mom friends" or kayaking in the Humber River.
Here are eight things locals are excited to do in Toronto this summer, 2023.
Patio season
Toronto's patio season is unmatched, with gorgeous rooftop patios and hidden gems on the corner of every street where you can soak up the sun while sipping on your favourite cocktail.
Several locals said they were most looking forward to patio season this summer, and one person highlighted that they were especially looking forward to hitting up the patios on Ossignton.
Ossington has plenty of patios to choose from, but if you're looking for some options, you may want to check out Mamakas Tavern, a delicious and aesthetically pleasing Greek tavern-style restaurant or Paris Paris for some cocktails and snacks.
Toronto Islands
Locals are looking forward to hanging out on the Toronto Islands, laying out on the beaches, and even getting up to some kayaking.
"I'm so excited to go to the beach. I love to swim. I would love to go to Toronto Island and do kayaking with my friends and hang out," shared a local.
Another local shared that the Islands is one of their favourite Toronto spots in the summer to go for a swim and relax in the sand.
While you're there, you may even want to check out the island's nude beach for a liberating tanning session or head over to the Centreville Amusement Park for some nostalgic family fun.
Rock climbing
One Toronto local is excited to get out for some rock climbing in and out of the GTA in areas like Milton and Niagara Glen.
"Getting out and rock climbing. That's something new I've gotten into, and the GTA has a lot of great spots," they said.
But if you'd rather stay in Toronto, there are plenty of places and gyms where you can explore rock climbing, like Basecamp, which has an intro to bouldering lesson for $45 at their Queen West and Bloor West location.
Outdoor sports
If you're going to be in Toronto this summer, you might want to head to the gym now and build up your endurance because Torontonians are ready to play ball.
Several locals said they were looking forward to playing baseball, tennis, volleyball and running in the city.
Another local mentioned they're pumped to go kayaking in the Humber River once the weather warms up.
Luckily Toronto has plenty of public spaces for sports, with volleyball courts at Woodbine Beach, tennis courts at Trinity Bellwoods Park and scenic running and biking spots down the city's waterfront where you can catch stunning views.
Hikes
Toronto has plenty of hikes nearby, and one local mentioned they're excited to strap their boots on and go exploring.
"I only just moved here from spending the last couple of years in New Zealand. I only got here in October, so I'm probably most excited to get out and explore [and] do some hikes outside of the city."
If you are looking for a spectacular view just an hour outside of Toronto, you may want to check out the Hilton Falls Conservation Area, where you can bask in awe of a waterfall and the ruins of the old mill in Milton, Ontario,
Parks
Parks were a major theme amongst locals when it comes to their summer plans, from picnics to long nights with friends under the stars.
One local said they were most excited about drinking in the park with their "mom friends," while another person said they were looking forward to walking and socializing their dog in Toronto's parks.
If you're looking for a great view of the city skyline, you may want to check out Riverdale Park East, but if you're looking for a spot to chill with friends and your canine pup Trinity Bellwoods Park has a dog park right in the heart of the action.
Beaches
You won't get a summer tan if you don't take some time to enjoy the sun, and several people mentioned their summer itinerary includes some beach time.
One newcomer from Australia said they were looking forward to the warmer weather to enjoy the beach since they're not used to the snow and "miserable" weather.
Toronto has plenty of great beaches, from Sugar Beach, Cherry Beach, Woodbine Beach, and more, so you won't have to go far to enjoy some sun this summer.
Cottage season
Going to a cottage is a summer tradition in Ontario, and two locals said they were most excited to get up to a cottage in the warmer upcoming months.
"It's not summer until we get up to a cottage, so I'm pretty excited to do that," said a local.
If you don't have a cottage to go up to this summer, you can always rent one with friends and check out scenic cottages in areas like Muskoka, Bon Echo, Kawartha Lakes and more.