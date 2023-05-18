These Are The Most Popular Toronto Restaurants With Patios & You Can Dine In An Outdoor Oasis
They were named among the best in Canada.
The sun is shining, the trees are blossoming, and with warm weather finally here, it's time to plan some patio outings. These Toronto restaurants are the most popular spots for outdoor dining according to a new study and you can enjoy a meal in an open-air oasis.
Online reservation service OpenTable has just revealed the 100 Most Popular Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Canada and a bunch of Toronto restaurants made the cut.
The study analyzed more than one million reviews by OpenTable diners between March 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023 and features venues from across five provinces.
Ontario took the spotlight with 59 restaurants featured in the study, followed by British Columbia with 21, Quebec with 9, Alberta with 7 and finally Atlantic Canada with 4.
Of the 59 Ontario restaurants named, 27 are located in Toronto including a favourite from last year's list, Allen's, which boasts a "chic wood adorned terrace with complimentary greenery."
Here are the most popular Toronto patios to dine at in alphabetical order:
- Allen's
- Amsterdam Brewhouse & Restaurant
- Auberge du Pommier
- Biff's Bistro
- Blu Ristorante
- BlueBlood Steakhouse
- Cluny
- El Catrin
- Hemingway's
- HOTHOUSE
- KŌST
- La Vecchia
- Le Sélect Bistro
- Madrina Bar y Tapas
- Miller Tavern
- Mira Mira Diner
- Old School - Toronto
- Oliver & Bonacini Café Grill,Yonge & Front
- Oretta Midtown
- Parallel
- Parcheggio
- Rooftop Bar at the Broadview Hotel
- Stock Bar
- Taverna Mercatto
- Terroni Price
- The Good Son Restaurant
- The Toronto Beach Club
OpenTable also revealed Canadian's favourite cuisines to enjoy on patios and the top five are Italian, Canadian, Steakhouse, Seafood, and American.
If you're craving some sunshine and delicious food then these popular Toronto patios are the places to be.