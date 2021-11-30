Trending Tags

Toronto's New Art Exhibit Lets You Step Right Into Frida Kahlo's World Of Magic Realism

The 360-degree experience is opening this spring.

Frida: Immersive Dream

Yet another extraordinary art exhibit is coming to Toronto, and this time, you can step into the world of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Frida: Immersive Dream is brought to life by Lighthouse Immersive, the same people behind shows like Immersive Van Gogh, and it will open in the city on March 31, 2022.

The exhibit will transform a massive warehouse into a dazzling spectacle of lights and colour. The walls will crawl with projections of Kahlo's renowned work.

Frida: Immersive Dream Frida: Immersive Dream | Handout

You'll get to experience Kahlo's journey and life through her art and see works like The Two Fridas and The Wounded Deer in a totally new, immersive way. The paintings will be mixed with photos and drawings to bring you deeper into her world.

The experience boasts 500,000 cubic feet of art and tells her story through over 1 million frames of video. The projections are accompanied by a musical score.

Tickets go on sale on November 30 and can be purchased online.

Frida: Immersive Dream | Handout

Price: $34.99+ per person

When: Opening March 31, 2022

Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you loved Immersive Van Gogh or Immersive Klimt, then you'll want to check out this mesmerizing new exhibit.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

