Monet's Immersive Exhibit Opens This Week In Miami & You Can Step Right Into His Paintings
See the French artist's most famous paintings come to life!
After a successful run of Van Gogh's famous exhibit, a unique new experience is making its debut in Miami this week.
The unveiling of Beyond Monet, The Immersive Experience, will take place at Miami's Ice Palace Studios on Friday, February 11, with a gallery experience that celebrates Claude Monet’s iconic career and legacy in the most personal way.
During your visit, you'll dive into a multi-sensorial experience where every surface of the room displays the painter's famous work, with more than 400 emblematic pieces of art breaking free from their frames as they are projected onto the floors, walls and the roof of the gallery.
As the projected colors wash over you, you'll feel like you're actually part of the paintings.
Spanning 50,000 square feet with over 1 million cubic feet of space, the three-part exhibition takes you from the Garden Gallery into the prism, which then leads you to into the biggest area of the exhibit. This largest area is loaded with imagery — mostly paintings of nature and the outdoors — combined with music and sound effects that transport you inside the paintings.
It's an unforgettable way to experience the art of a man who really seemed to appreciate the beauty of nature, flowers, color contrast and the outdoors.
Co-producer Justin Paquin called it "one of the largest immersive experiences in the US.“
''You truly feel like you are a part of the bright and colorful world of Claude Monet rather than a spectator," he said in a press release.
The creators confirmed to Narcity that the exhibition, which was meant to open in January, is finally here and will run until late March.
Tickets are available online, with prices starting at $23.99 for children and $42.99 for adults. There are also family packages available as well as deals for bigger groups, and seniors, students and military personnel also get their regular state discount. VIP tickets will now include valet parking and a special treat from the gift shop!
Beyond Monet, The Immersive Experience in Miami
Price: Ticket prices start at $23.99 for children and $42.99 for adults
When: Friday, February 11 - Sunday, March 27
Address: Miami’s Ice Palace Studios (1400 N Miami Ave., Miami, FL)
Why You Need To Go: See an immersive exhibit with more than 400 pieces by French painter Claude Monet.