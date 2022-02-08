Sections

Toronto Is Getting A New Immersive Event That Will Transport You To 10 Iconic Libraries

You can explore 10 famous and mythical libraries!

Toronto Staff Writer
Have you ever dreamed of trotting around the globe and exploring famous libraries? Well, you might not need to leave Toronto to experience that.

Toronto is getting a new immersive and sensory virtual reality experience that will take you through 10 famous libraries worldwide, with a few thrown in that you can just find in fantasy.

Lighthouse Immersive is bringing "The Library at Night" created by Robert Lepage to Toronto.

The experience is inspired by Alberto Manguel's book Library at Night and it will "immerse you in the wonder and whimsy of iconic and mythical libraries throughout history," according to the website.

The mysterious tour is described as an adventure where you can find out what happens when a library's lights are turned out for the night.

The virtual tour will take viewers to these 10 libraries:

  • Admont Abbey in Austria
  • Hasedera Temple in Japan
  • Captain Nemo's library aboard the Nautilus from Jules Verne's Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea
  • National Library of Sarajevo in Bosnia
  • Alexandria Library past and present
  • Vasconcelos Library in a dry riverbed in Mexico
  • The library of Social Sciences of Copenhagen University
  • Canada's Library of Parliament
  • Sainte-Geneviève Library in Paris
  • Library of Congress in Washington

Tickets have yet to go on sale, and prices and dates haven't been released– however, if you're eager to turn to the next page of the event, you can sign up for early ticket access.

Library at Night

Price: TBD

When: TBD

Why You Need To Go: To experience 10 famous libraries in virtual reality.

Website

