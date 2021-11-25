6 Black Friday Travel Deals In Canada That Will Make Your Next Vacation So Much Cheaper
Including sales from Air Canada, WestJet, Booking.com and more! ✈️
If you've been dreaming of taking a vacation ASAP, look no further! These Black Friday travel deals in Canada include discounts on flights, hotels and packages, which means your next trip could be way cheaper than expected.
Whether you're looking for specific international flights, local hotel packages or just a genuine bargain, these companies are offering up to 70% off.
The best part is that if you're not ready to travel right now, you can book a future trip for when you're feeling ready to hit the skies again!
With Black Friday just days away, and early bird deals kicking off even sooner, here's a look at some of the biggest and best travel sales in Canada right now.
Air Canada
When: Now until November 28, 2021
Where: Online
Details: If discounted flights are on your shopping list this Black Friday, look no further.
Air Canada says it's offering up to 20% off flight tickets to destinations worldwide, for travel until June 30, 2022.
No promo code is needed to access the Black Friday savings, although you can get your share of 20 million Aeroplan points if you use the code 20MILLION.
WestJet
When: Now until November 28, 2021
Where: Online
Details: If you missed out on some of WestJet's biggest early discounts, don't worry. You can still see if your dream destination is on offer right now by searching up your route.
If you're looking for more than a plane ticket, the company is also offering reduced vacation packages to select destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, the U.S. and across Canada.
Booking.com
When: Now until December 1, 2021
Where: Online
Details: If you deserve a mini-break or a few nights away somewhere nice, Booking.com is offering 30% off or more on select stays worldwide.
This includes hotels, guest houses and hostels in places in Canada, the U.S. and Europe, among others.
All you need to do is book by December 1, 2021, and stay by June 30, 2022. Easy!
Swoop
When: Now until November 29, 2021
Where: Online
Details: One of Canada's cheapest airlines just got cheaper, as Swoop is offering 50% off select base fares with the promo code BFCM50.
This includes eligible flights all around Canada, including one-way tickets for as little as $40. There are also fares to the U.S. and Mexico, too!
Air Transat
When: Now until November 28, 2021
Where: Online
Details: If you want to take your significant other away this winter, this deal could be for you.
Air Transat's Black Friday vacation deals offer savings of up to $600 per couple on select packages for stays between December 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022. This includes trips to tourist hotspots like Cuba, Mexico, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and more.
Air Canada Vacations
When: Now until November 25, 2021
Where: Online
Details: Those looking for a hassle-free holiday should take a look at Air Canada Vacations' Black Friday offers. They're promising up to 40% off packages to sunny destinations around the globe, as well as bonus Aeroplan points for members.
The deals are for trips between February and October 2022 and are applicable to packages in places like Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, as well as tourist favourites like Hawaii and Florida.
