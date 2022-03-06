Canada's New 'Ultra Affordable' Airline Is Having A Spring Sale & There's 50% Off Base Fares
You can fly all over Canada and prices start at less than $40! ✈️
If you've been waiting for a cheap flight to come your way, look no further! Canada's new "ultra affordable" airline Lynx Air is having a spring sale and ticket prices start at $39 one-way.
On Saturday, March 5, the airline announced that it's offering 50% off select base fares with the discount code SPRINGSALE.
Travellers can use the Lynx Air promo code to get discounts on eligible flights across Canada between April 7 and June 29, 2022.
If you've been planning multiple trips, there's even more good news, as the code can be used more than once.
The low cost carrier recently announced several new routes across the country, including out west. The network now reaches six Canadian cities in total: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Kelowna and Victoria.
Spread your wings this spring! Lynx Insiders can travel to Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver or Kelowna for 50% off. \n\nOffer valid book by Sunday, March 6th for travel between April 7th to June 29th: http://flylynx.com\u00a0pic.twitter.com/3ykTV6xYqE— Lynx Air (@Lynx Air) 1646496900
As it's a new airline, introductory prices are still available. Right now, travellers can fly between Vancouver and Calgary or between Kelowna and Vancouver for less than $40.
Plane tickets between Toronto and Calgary start at $49, while you can fly between Vancouver and Toronto for $69.
With prices pretty low to start with, it means the 50% off base fare promo code could make your cross-Canada trip cost less than $100 all in.
You'll have to be speedy though, as the code is only valid until 11:59 p.m. MT on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
The company announced its launch in Canada back in November 2021, promising cheap tickets, flexibility and choice to Canadian travellers with its "ultra low-cost carrier model."
The airline's first flight will take to the skies on April 7 and will make the journey from Calgary to Vancouver.
Lynx Air may not be the only airline offering super competitive prices in the near future, either. Recently, WestJet announced its plans to buy Sunwing and says that means "new travel options" and "more affordable fares."
Happy travels, Canada!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
- 'Ultra-Low Fare' Airline Swoop Announced A Bunch Of New Flights ... ›
- Canada Is Getting A Brand New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline & Here's ... ›
- Canada's New 'Ultra-Affordable' Airline Now Has More Routes ... ›