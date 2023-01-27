Lynx Air Is Offering 50% Off Flights From Toronto To Orlando & You Can Fly For Under $110
Orlando is the airline's first US destination and more are coming! ✈️
Canada's new and self-proclaimed "Ultra-Affordable" airline, Lynx Air, has officially launched its newest destination that will take travellers down to the Sunshine State and with it, comes a big seat sale.
As of January 27, the airline is offering four direct flights per week from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Orlando International Airport (MCO).
The first flight took off on Friday, marking Lynx Air's inaugural flight to the United States and to celebrate, the airline is offering you the chance to save some cash.
Base fares for the new flight between Toronto and Orlando are up to 50% off from January 27 until 11:59 p.m. EST, January 30. The sale brings starting prices down to as low as $109, which includes taxes and fees.
You can take advantage of the seat sale here.
"Lynx Air took to the Canadian skies for the very first time just over nine months ago, and we are excited to be already expanding across the border into the USA," said Merren McArthur, the CEO of Lynx. "The choice of Orlando as our first US destination was easy – it is a very popular holiday spot for Canadians, with its famous theme parks, world-class golf, and great weather of course!”
Adding to the seat sale, the airline is also running a contest, where you could win a free vacation package to Orlando for four, which includes flights, accommodations, and passes to Orlando theme parks.
Lynx Air has already launched service in Canada with several destinations, including Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Halifax, and St. John's.
The airline has promised more US destinations on the way in 2023, with the launch of service from Calgary to Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas in on the way in February.
Lynx promises to give Canadians more affordable options to visit popular sun destinations and operate 5,000 seats to and from the US.