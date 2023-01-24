Lynx Air Is Hiring For A Ton Of Jobs In Calgary & Some Don't Require A Degree
You'll also get some travel perks. ✈️
Lynx Air is currently hiring in Calgary and if you're looking to get started in a career in the travel industry, it might be time to apply.
Canada's "ultra-affordable" airline is looking for everything from cabin crew and accountants to customer experience specialists so there's bound to be something that matches your skillset.
As well as the opportunity for travel across Canada and the U.S., the airline is rapidly growing and employees have the opportunity to be part of building from the ground up with plenty of opportunities to grow their careers.
Per the airline, the jobs also offer industry-competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits packages.
Here are some of the Lynx Air jobs you can apply for in Calgary right now.
Senior Revenue Accountant
Who Should Apply: If you've got plenty of accounting experience under your belt, this could be the perfect role for you. You would be preparing daily and monthly revenue reconciliations, reviewing credit card chargebacks and ensuring accurate accounting and reporting and payment of passenger taxes.
Operations Coordinator
Who Should Apply: This role needs someone who is great at problem-solving, decision making and communicating. You would be responsible for the day-of-flight operations, keeping an eye on safety and proactively planning for any irregular operations. You will need at least two years of experience in flight coordination operations.
Cabin Crew
Who Should Apply: If you're looking to get started in a career in travel, you could apply to be cabin crew for Lynx Air. You'll be preparing the aircraft ahead of the flight, making sure all mandatory safety procedures are followed and communicating with customers in a friendly and professional way. You also have to be able to obtain a Transport Canada security clearance.
Customer Experience Specialist
Who Should Apply: This role is all about providing the very best customer service to increase overall customer satisfaction and retention. You'll be making connections, listening and communicating openly and honestly. You'll need at least one year of customer service experience to apply.
Reservation System Analyst
Who Should Apply: If you've got a degree or diploma in computer science, you could apply for this role. You would be responsible for maintaining the airline's reservation system, troubleshooting issues and creating system guidelines.
Crew Scheduler
Who Should Apply: This role needs someone with scheduling experience and who is very flexible and adaptable. You would be managing any scheduling problems and listening to any crew issues. You'll also need to implement and follow up on crew scheduling checklists to make sure they are complete and accurate.