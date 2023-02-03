The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For Student Jobs For The Summer & They Pay Over $27 An Hour
Applications need to be in by February 10.
If you're currently studying and you're looking to get some hands-on experience this summer, the City of Calgary is hiring for a ton of student jobs over the summer.
If you're on the hunt for a summer job but waiting tables is really not you're thing, you could get paid to work for the city instead and it's actually a pretty good gig — paying around $27 an hour.
To apply, you'll need to be currently enrolled in school on a full-time basis, be available from May to August 2023, and returning back to school in the fall.
There are also a lot of positions that lend themselves to different courses and skill sets so there's likely to be a great fit.
Applications for these roles need to be in by February 10, so get your resume ready!
Here are some of the student jobs available with the City of Calgary.
Environmental Programs Student
Who Should Apply: If you're currently studying for a degree in science or engineering, you could apply for this position. You would be helping to integrate environmental management standards and tolls across business units and helping with projects around environmental strategy.
IT Developer Student
Who Should Apply: This role will give students experience in software development practice, where you'll get to code, test, document and implement system functionality. It's open to people studying computer science and commerce.
Urban Design Student
Who Should Apply: Urban planning students could get some summer experience in urban design. You would be exploring the creative analysis of data sets and researching current state processes and identifying pain points and successes.
Student Downtown Research
Who Should Apply: Students enrolled in their second year of a social work degree can apply for this role. You'll be supporting a community social worker to research community-orientated approaches to responding to downtown social issues such as poverty, safety in urban settings, and inclusion.
Respect & Inclusion Student Assistant
Who Should Apply: This role is open to those studying human resources, psychology or social work. You would be supporting the development of equity, diversity and inclusion programs, projects, initiatives and events at the Calgary Fire Department.
Mechanical Engineering Student
Who Should Apply: You would be carrying out mechanical design work such as preparing drawings and calculations, creating computer-aided design models, and working with customers to complete fleet alteration requests. This job is open to mechanical engineering students.