The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & You Could Earn Up To $176K
Get your resume ready!
If you're looking to secure a new job in Calgary, the answer could be right on your doorstep. The City of Calgary is currently hiring for a ton of jobs and they come with a pretty impressive paycheck!
The City of Calgary is looking to hire everything from architects to human resources leaders and lawyers, and all of the jobs could earn you a salary well into the triple digits.
Anyone looking for a new challenge should take a look at these City of Calgary jobs.
Project Lead - Buildings and Architecture
Salary: $79,059 to $119,373 a year
Who Should Apply: You'll need to have a degree in architecture and at least four years of experience to take on this role, which is all about overseeing multiple capital projects, infrastructure service designs and investment in municipal infrastructure.
You'll need to be able to prepare RFPs and negotiate with contractors too.
Leader, Operational Resilience
Salary: $89,632 to $137,281 a year
Who Should Apply: You would be identifying the highest risks and issues for departments that could impact their ability to meet goals and deliver services to Calgarians, and developing frameworks to manage these risks.
This role is focused on business continuity and emergency management so you'll need a degree in a related field and eight years of experience.
Human Resources Leader, Corporate Payroll
Salary: $79,059 to $119,373 a year
Who Should Apply: If you've got a diploma or degree in human resources or a related field and previous experience at a large organization, you could be a great fit for this HR role.
You will be responsible for leading a team of payroll professionals, coaching them and making sure they're sticking to compliance regulations and best practices. You'll also be making sure the payroll strategy is aligned with the business strategy.
Coordinator, Utility Generalists
Salary: $98,595 to $151,009 a year
Who Should Apply: As the leader of a team of engineers and technologists, you'll be reviewing development applications from an engineering perspective. You'll be finding innovative engineering solutions to complex city problems.
You'll need a degree and at least eight years of experience.
Leader, Natural Areas
Salary: $79,059 to $119,373 a year
Who Should Apply: If you're passionate about restoring natural habitats in the city, you could apply for this position. You would need a degree in natural sciences and experience in a similar role to apply.
The successful candidate will be overseeing restoration projects and responding to biodiversity and climate emergencies.
Procurement and Construction Contracts Lawyer
Salary: $98,276 to $176,931 a year
Who Should Apply: Experienced lawyers will be able to apply for this role which involves providing legal advice on procurement law, specifically those involving construction projects. It will include aspects from contract negotiation, drafting, review and amendment.