Parks Canada Is Hiring For A Ton Of Jobs In Alberta & You Could Earn Up To $93K
Your dream job could be in the mountains! ⛰️
If you're looking for a new job in Alberta, you could turn one of Canada's most beautiful parks into your new office as Parks Canada is hiring for a lot of jobs in the province right now.
There are jobs up for grabs in Banff, Jasper and Lake Louise and you could earn a pretty decent salary, as well as getting to experience stunning scenery up close every day.
Here are five Parks Canada jobs available in Alberta right now.
Internet Content & New Media Officer
Salary: $65,747 to $70,841 a year
Location: Banff National Park
Who Should Apply: If you've got an education in web design, computer science, communications or a related field, you could apply for this role.
You'd be responsible for creating digital communication products and strategies and advising on current social media trends and government guidelines.
Project Coordinator
Salary: $71,820 to $77,608 a year
Location: Jasper National Park
Who Should Apply: You'll need a degree in engineering to take on this role that provides technical support for rehabilitation and repair projects in Jasper National Park and Fort St. James National Historic Site.
You'll be helping with the development of project requirements, scope, budget and schedule and working with contractors and consultants.
Visitor Experience Product Development Officer
Salary: $65,747 to $77,608 a year
Location: Lake Louise, Yoho and Kootenay Field Unit
Who Should Apply: In this role, you'll be part of a team to that is responsible for planning and coordinating visitor experience opportunities such as services, programs, recreational activities and trails.
You'll need a degree in a field such as tourism, recreation, leisure or education to apply.
Technical Services Coordinator - Trades Supervisor
Salary: $77,098 to $93,799 a year
Location: Jasper National Park
Who Should Apply: For this position, you'll need an education in electrical, mechanical or civil engineering.
You would be providing leadership and expertise for maintenance and repairs for this like road infrastructure, highways, bridges, and structures.
Water/Wastewater Operations Supervisor
Salary: $63,720 to $77,523 a year
Location: Lake Louise, Yoho and Kootenay Field Unit
Who Should Apply: You would be overseeing operations including maintenance and repair and leading data monitoring and analysis.
You'll need at least five years of experience of working in the water or wastewater treatment industry.