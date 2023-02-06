Government Of Canada Is Hiring For A Lot Of Jobs In Alberta & You Could Earn Up To $122K
Tidy up that resume!
The Government of Canada is currently hiring for a ton of jobs all over Alberta and you can get paid a triple-figure salary.
Among the government jobs available right now are railway equipment inspectors, project engineers and nursing education providers. Jobs are available in Calgary and Edmonton as well as Lacombe and Red Deer.
If you're looking to snag yourself a new job, one of these Government of Canada jobs could be the perfect fit.
Railway Equipment Inspector
Salary: $86,558 to $101,614 a year
Location: Calgary and Edmonton
Who Should Apply: If you're in the know about railway safety, you could apply for this government role. You'd be working as part of Transport Canada to recognize any unsafe railway situations and take corrective action on them.
You'll need a high school diploma and plenty of experience in rail car or locomotive maintenance.
Manager, Regional Investigations – Rail Investigations
Salary: $104,060 to $122,442 a year
Location: Calgary and Edmonton
Who Should Apply: This role is all about managing a team of regional investigators looking at rail issues. You would be providing expertise to investigators, developing scientific investigation reports and communicating results.
You will need "significant experience" in delivering investigations and projects in rail transportation and experience in leading a team.
Project Engineer and Senior Engineer
Salary: $88,989 to $121,451 a year
Location: Treaty 7, Edmonton
Who Should Apply: You'll need a degree in engineering to be able for this role. You'll also need plenty of recent experience in experience in the processes of working on municipal infrastructure projects such as water, schools, community buildings, roads and bridges.
Experience in working with First Nations communities is also a plus.
Nurse Education Provider – Primary Care
Salary: $84,187 to $98,114 a year
Location: Edmonton
Who Should Apply: You would be providing advice, guidance and assistance to nurses working in First Nation communities in primary care and helping to identify any training needs for professionals and support workers.
You'll need a degree in nursing to apply.
Supervisory Veterinarian
Salary: $94,203 to $113,462 a year
Location: Lacombe and Red Deer
Who Should Apply: This role is all about protecting Canadian food safety and ensuring livestock and food practices are met to a high standard.
You'll be letting the public and industry officials know about any potential hazards with importing products of animal origin and inspecting meat products.