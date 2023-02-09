Calgary Transit Is Hiring Operator Jobs That Pay Up To $36 An Hour & Don't Require A Degree
They're looking for operators for buses and Ctrains.
Calgary Transit is currently looking to hire city transit operators, and you could earn up to $36 an hour.
The transit agency, which is part of the City Of Calgary, is looking for operators for its community shuttles, big buses, and CTrains.
If you're looking to kickstart a career in transit, you'll need a high school diploma or GED, however, this isn't necessary for community shuttle operators.
You'll also need at least one year of experience working with customers as either a community shuttle operator or two years of experience as a transit operator, Calgary Transit said.
To apply for this Calgary Transit job, you'll need to be over the age of 18, legally able to work in Canada and have a full Alberta class five operator's licence with no more than three demerits in the past two years.
If you're successful, there will be a 25-day paid training program to get you prepared for travelling around the city, and if you don't have a class one or class two licence, you'll also need to take your class two road test as part of this period.
Once you've passed your training period, transit operators usually earn a salary of up to $36 an hour, with a pay guarantee of at least 60 hours biweekly. You can progress to receive 75 hours biweekly.
You'll also need to be prepared to take on shifts over various hours including evenings, weekends and statutory holidays.
Transit Operator
Salary: $29.21 to $36.51 an hour
Company: Calgary Transit
Who Should Apply: Somebody with experience as a transit operator, either in community shuttles or on other means of transport.