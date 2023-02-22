Fairmont Hotels Are Hiring For Summer Jobs In Alberta & You Can Spend Months In The Mountains
They have some pretty great perks too!
Fairmont hotels in Alberta are currently hiring for a ton of seasonal jobs and you could spend your summer living and working in some of the most stunning locations around.
If working in the mountains seems like a dream, the luxury hotel chain is hiring for summer jobs at its Banff Springs, Lake Louise and Jasper Park Lodge locations.
The hotels are hiring for tons of different roles across its locations including cooks, servers fitness instructors, kids club and health club attendants, guest activities coordinators laundry porters and more.
You can also take your pick of which location you like whether it's at the iconic locations like Banff Springs or Chateau Lake Louise, or you're more suited to the even more remote and equally stunning Jasper Park Lodge.
As well as getting the opportunity to live in some of Alberta's most beautiful national parks with mountains, lakes and scenic hikes right on your doorstep, the jobs also come with some pretty great perks too.
Staff housing is subsidized and you also get one complimentary meal on each day you're working so housing and food costs should be more affordable.
You will also get employee discounts on things like golf memberships. stays at hotels in the Canadian Western Mountain region, discounts on food at their properties and access to a Colleague Lifestyles Program and fitness centres.
Fairmont Hotels Summer Jobs
Company: Fairmont
Who Should Apply: If you're looking to spend your summer living and working in one of Alberta's most stunning national parks, you should apply for one of these summer roles with Fairmont hotels.