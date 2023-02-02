CP Rail Is Hiring Train Conductors In Alberta & You Could Get A $15K Signing Bonus
Some trainee positions don't need any experience.
If you're looking for a new career route, Canadian Pacific is hiring for train conductors all over Alberta and there are positions for trainees and qualified conductors.
The railway, which is headquartered in Calgary, is hiring conductors in Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge, and you could earn triple figures and get a pretty sweet signing bonus too.
In this role, you'll either be on a train or working in the yard as part of a train crew to switch cars, make or split up trains or move cars between yards and tracks so it's very labour-intensive.
You'll need to be comfortable riding on a moving train car, holding onto a ladder or grab irons as well as being extremely safety conscious and alert to changing conditions and events while on the move.
If you're new to the career, new-hire conductors will get a $5,000 signing bonus. The only requirement is that you need to commit to working for CP for a year.
As a trainee conductor, you won't need any previous railroad experience to apply. You'll be given 16 weeks of paid training at $1,129.45 a week before you become a qualified conductor.
You'll earn $85,000 in your first year working as a qualified conductor and according to CP, the average conductor earns around $107,000 annually but there's potential to make up to $140,000.
However, if you're already qualified as a train conductor, you could receive an even bigger bonus of $15,000 with a commitment to working for CP for two years.
The bad news for any current or previous CP employees is that they aren't eligible for the signing bonuses.
The job also involves working irregular hours, such as holidays, weekends, days and nights and for periods of time up to 12 hours. You'll also be working in all weather conditions so you'll need to be prepared for everything.
