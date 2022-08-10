NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

lynx air

Canada's 'Ultra-Affordable' Lynx Air Is Hiring In Calgary & Some Jobs Don't Need Experience

Want a new adventure? ✈️

Calgary Staff Writer
Lynx Air plane. Right: Calgary Airport.

Lynx Air plane. Right: Calgary Airport.

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime, Oasisamuel | Dreamstime

If you've been thinking of a career change and you like the sound of some amazing travel perks, you're in luck. Canada's "ultra-affordable" Lynx Air is hiring for a ton of jobs in Calgary and some of these roles don't even require previous experience.

Lynx Air, which had its inaugural flight in April, is hiring for jobs in a range of roles from cabin crew to recruitment and all the roles are based out of Calgary.

For all its jobs, Lynx Air said it offers an "industry competitive salary," comprehensive benefits and the opportunity to travel wherever the airline flies.

So if you're looking for a change, one of these Lynx Air jobs could be perfect for you.

Recruiter

Who Should Apply: Someone who is passionate about HR issues. You'll be helping to bring new talent into the company and participate in interviews, complete reference checks and help develop hiring paperwork.

Apply Here

Operations Duty Manager

Who Should Apply: If you're organized and can perform under pressure, this is the job for you. You'll be overseeing the daily schedule of flights and making sure customer service remains on point at all times.

Apply Here

Cabin Crew

Who Should Apply: Someone passionate about travel and looking for their first steps into the industry. You'll be providing customers with the very best service throughout their flight and make sure safety standards remain high too.

Apply Here

Financial Analyst

Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in business. You'll be preparing operational and commercial analyses to help improve airline performance and performing accounting duties too.

Apply Here

Operations Analyst

Who Should Apply: Someone analytical. You'll be gathering data all the time finding out how to identify efficiencies, reduce costs, enhance safety, and continuously improve the airline.

Apply Here

Schedule Planning Analyst

Who Should Apply: If you've got previous experience in flight scheduling, this could be a great move. You'll be responsible for managing the entire flight schedule and helping drive commercial results.

Apply Here

Safety Systems Advisor

Who Should Apply: Someone passionate about safety. You'll be receiving safety and hazard reports, investigating occurrences, making safety recommendations and reporting any changes to the wider safety committee.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...