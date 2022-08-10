Canada's 'Ultra-Affordable' Lynx Air Is Hiring In Calgary & Some Jobs Don't Need Experience
If you've been thinking of a career change and you like the sound of some amazing travel perks, you're in luck. Canada's "ultra-affordable" Lynx Air is hiring for a ton of jobs in Calgary and some of these roles don't even require previous experience.
Lynx Air, which had its inaugural flight in April, is hiring for jobs in a range of roles from cabin crew to recruitment and all the roles are based out of Calgary.
For all its jobs, Lynx Air said it offers an "industry competitive salary," comprehensive benefits and the opportunity to travel wherever the airline flies.
So if you're looking for a change, one of these Lynx Air jobs could be perfect for you.
Recruiter
Who Should Apply: Someone who is passionate about HR issues. You'll be helping to bring new talent into the company and participate in interviews, complete reference checks and help develop hiring paperwork.
Operations Duty Manager
Who Should Apply: If you're organized and can perform under pressure, this is the job for you. You'll be overseeing the daily schedule of flights and making sure customer service remains on point at all times.
Cabin Crew
Who Should Apply: Someone passionate about travel and looking for their first steps into the industry. You'll be providing customers with the very best service throughout their flight and make sure safety standards remain high too.
Financial Analyst
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in business. You'll be preparing operational and commercial analyses to help improve airline performance and performing accounting duties too.
Operations Analyst
Who Should Apply: Someone analytical. You'll be gathering data all the time finding out how to identify efficiencies, reduce costs, enhance safety, and continuously improve the airline.
Schedule Planning Analyst
Who Should Apply: If you've got previous experience in flight scheduling, this could be a great move. You'll be responsible for managing the entire flight schedule and helping drive commercial results.
Safety Systems Advisor
Who Should Apply: Someone passionate about safety. You'll be receiving safety and hazard reports, investigating occurrences, making safety recommendations and reporting any changes to the wider safety committee.