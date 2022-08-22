This Airline Is Having A Job Fair In Calgary & You Could Get Paid To Fly Around The World
You don't need previous experience!
If you've ever dreamed of travelling the world for a living, now is your chance. Dubai-based airline Emirates is hiring for cabin crew in Calgary and the job could be your chance to move to the UAE.
Emirates is calling for anyone interested in getting to know more about becoming a cabin crew member to attend its local recruitment day in Calgary.
The event is taking place at the Sheraton Cavalier Calgary Hotel from 9 a.m. PST on August 26, and potential attendees should pre-register online and bring a copy of their CV and a photo.
To be considered for a cabin crew position, you need to be fluent in written and spoken English, and any additional languages are a bonus.
You need to be a team player, at least 160 centimetres tall and able to reach 212 centimetres high, and meet the UAE's employment visa requirements.
Other requirements include a year of hospitality or customer service experience, a minimum of high school (grade 12 education) and no visible tattoos while in a cabin crew uniform.
If you're lucky enough to land a job, not only will you be able to travel the world, but you'll also get a bunch of great perks, including a competitive salary, layover expenses and accommodation in Dubai.
As well as cabin crew, Emirates is also looking to recruit first officer pilots to operate its Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.
So, if you're looking for a career change and a chance to travel, you better dust off your resume.