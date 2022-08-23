NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

The City Of Edmonton Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & Some Pay Over $80K

If you're looking for your next career step, the answer could actually be right in front of you. The City of Edmonton is hiring for a lot of jobs and they could help you bring in the big bucks and improve the community.

The city has a ton of jobs available from engineering to communications and some will even pay you over $80,000.

Here are just some of the jobs available for the City of Edmonton right now.

Project Engineer

Salary: Between $85,115 and $106,394 per year

Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in engineering. You'll be providing support to deliver land development projects and you'll need to have excellent communication skills and good engineering judgment to do it.

Apply Here

Communications Advisor

Salary: Between $85,616 and $107,882 per year

Who Should Apply: If you've got solid communications experience, this could be the job for you. You'll be helping to direct communications strategy and offer advice to city teams. It also involves problem-solving and crafting communications strategies.

Apply Here

IT Analyst - Business Analyst

Salary: Between $84,750 and $108,152 per year

Who Should Apply: Someone with "exceptional technical, business analysis and interpersonal skills." You will be helping develop and implement technical strategies within the business.

Apply Here

Director, Leisure Centres

Salary: Between $114,987 and $164,268 per year

Who Should Apply: Someone with leadership experience and a passion for the community. You'd be leading teams across Edmonton's recreational facilities with a focus on efficiencies, customer service, public safety and education and attendance.

Apply Here

Manager, Bus Technology and Applications

Salary: Between $85,443 and $122,061 per year

Who Should Apply: If you've got solid transportation experience, you should apply. You'll be helping to implement technology to improve transit and oversee the process from start to finish.

Apply Here

Senior Executive Advisor

Salary: Between $102,558 and $146,511 per year

Who Should Apply: Someone passionate about equality. You'll be working on the city's anti-racism strategy and working with teams to build a "caring, inclusive and welcoming community."

Apply Here

