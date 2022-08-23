The City Of Edmonton Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & Some Pay Over $80K
Get your resume ready!
If you're looking for your next career step, the answer could actually be right in front of you. The City of Edmonton is hiring for a lot of jobs and they could help you bring in the big bucks and improve the community.
The city has a ton of jobs available from engineering to communications and some will even pay you over $80,000.
Here are just some of the jobs available for the City of Edmonton right now.
Project Engineer
Salary: Between $85,115 and $106,394 per year
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in engineering. You'll be providing support to deliver land development projects and you'll need to have excellent communication skills and good engineering judgment to do it.
Communications Advisor
Salary: Between $85,616 and $107,882 per year
Who Should Apply: If you've got solid communications experience, this could be the job for you. You'll be helping to direct communications strategy and offer advice to city teams. It also involves problem-solving and crafting communications strategies.
IT Analyst - Business Analyst
Salary: Between $84,750 and $108,152 per year
Who Should Apply: Someone with "exceptional technical, business analysis and interpersonal skills." You will be helping develop and implement technical strategies within the business.
Director, Leisure Centres
Salary: Between $114,987 and $164,268 per year
Who Should Apply: Someone with leadership experience and a passion for the community. You'd be leading teams across Edmonton's recreational facilities with a focus on efficiencies, customer service, public safety and education and attendance.
Manager, Bus Technology and Applications
Salary: Between $85,443 and $122,061 per year
Who Should Apply: If you've got solid transportation experience, you should apply. You'll be helping to implement technology to improve transit and oversee the process from start to finish.
Senior Executive Advisor
Salary: Between $102,558 and $146,511 per year
Who Should Apply: Someone passionate about equality. You'll be working on the city's anti-racism strategy and working with teams to build a "caring, inclusive and welcoming community."