The Government Of Alberta Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & Some Pay Over $100K
Tidy up that resume!
If you're looking for a career switch this fall or are a graduate looking to achieve ambitious career objectives, the Government of Alberta is hiring for loads of different jobs, and some pay over $100,000.
From biologists to engineers, there are lots of opportunities across the province. Your dream job could actually be right in front of you.
For the outdoorsy jobseekers, we recently reported about Parks Canada hiring for jobs in Alberta. But if city life is for you, the following government postings have some seriously good paychecks:
Fisheries Biologist
Salary: $73,572 to $95,024 per year
Location: Peace River
Who Should Apply: If you're passionate about Alberta's fisheries, this could be for you. In this job, you'll be working to ensure the long-term sustainability of fisheries, populations and habitats.
Municipal Approvals Engineer
Salary: $78,486 to $108,671 per year
Location: Grande Prairie
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in engineering. You'll be reviewing and evaluating the city's wastewater disposal and making sure there's safe drinking water access at all times.
Bridge Technologist
Salary: $68,424 to $89,850 per year
Location: Lethbridge or Edmonton
Who Should Apply: Someone with bridge maintenance experience, would be assisting with the day-to-day admin, delivery and monitoring of the bridge construction as well as maintenance programs.
Senior Auditor
Salary: $80,027 to $105,778 per year
Location: Calgary or Edmonton
Who Should Apply: Prior accountancy plus oil and gas industry experience is preferred for this position. You will be conducting medium to complex audits and reviews to make sure Alberta royalties are reported accurately under the Mines and Minerals Act.
AIT Officer
Salary: $72,898 to $ 89,998 per year
Location: Fort McMurray
Who Should Apply: This job is looking for someone who is passionate about apprenticeship and industry training. You'll be acting as a contact point for businesses, unions, industry associations, and communities as well as schools and colleges to offer training assistance.
Senior Policy Advisor
Salary: $70,028 to $91,534 per year
Location: Edmonton
Who Should Apply: If you're passionate about leading Alberta's technology and innovation growth, you should definitely check out this vacancy. You'll be helping to develop policies to support innovation and grow the technology sector in the province.