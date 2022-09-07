Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

The Government Of Alberta Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & Some Pay Over $100K

Calgary Staff Writer
If you're looking for a career switch this fall or are a graduate looking to achieve ambitious career objectives, the Government of Alberta is hiring for loads of different jobs, and some pay over $100,000.

From biologists to engineers, there are lots of opportunities across the province. Your dream job could actually be right in front of you.

For the outdoorsy jobseekers, we recently reported about Parks Canada hiring for jobs in Alberta. But if city life is for you, the following government postings have some seriously good paychecks:

Fisheries Biologist

Salary: $73,572 to $95,024 per year

Location: Peace River

Who Should Apply: If you're passionate about Alberta's fisheries, this could be for you. In this job, you'll be working to ensure the long-term sustainability of fisheries, populations and habitats.

Apply Here

Municipal Approvals Engineer

Salary: $78,486 to $108,671 per year

Location: Grande Prairie

Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree in engineering. You'll be reviewing and evaluating the city's wastewater disposal and making sure there's safe drinking water access at all times.

Apply Here

Bridge Technologist

Salary: $68,424 to $89,850 per year

Location: Lethbridge or Edmonton

Who Should Apply: Someone with bridge maintenance experience, would be assisting with the day-to-day admin, delivery and monitoring of the bridge construction as well as maintenance programs.

Apply Here

Senior Auditor

Salary: $80,027 to $105,778 per year

Location: Calgary or Edmonton

Who Should Apply: Prior accountancy plus oil and gas industry experience is preferred for this position. You will be conducting medium to complex audits and reviews to make sure Alberta royalties are reported accurately under the Mines and Minerals Act.

Apply Here

AIT Officer

Salary: $72,898 to $ 89,998 per year

Location: Fort McMurray

Who Should Apply: This job is looking for someone who is passionate about apprenticeship and industry training. You'll be acting as a contact point for businesses, unions, industry associations, and communities as well as schools and colleges to offer training assistance.

Apply Here

Senior Policy Advisor

Salary: $70,028 to $91,534 per year

Location: Edmonton

Who Should Apply: If you're passionate about leading Alberta's technology and innovation growth, you should definitely check out this vacancy. You'll be helping to develop policies to support innovation and grow the technology sector in the province.

Apply Here

