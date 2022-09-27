Canada Post Jobs Are Available Across Alberta & Some Pay Over $22 An Hour
Your office could be the open road!
Canada Post has a ton of jobs up for grabs in Alberta at the moment and most of them pay way more than minimum wage.
Canada's postal service has positions available all over the province and you could get a job as a letter carrier, a postal clerk or even a postmaster at your own location.
As the minimum wage is $15 in Alberta, these jobs all pay above that.
Lots of the jobs involve driving around the local area so if you're not a fan of being cooped up in an office, one of these gigs could be the perfect one for you.
On-Call Letter Carrier
Salary: $22.24 an hour
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: If being out and about all day sounds like a dream, being a letter carrier could be the perfect position for you. You'll spend your day sorting mail at the depot before heading out and delivering mail all over the city.
Officer, Human Resources Business Partner
Location: Edmonton and Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: Someone who cares a lot about supporting teams. You would be working with leaders across Canada Post to make sure teams are filled with the right people with the right skills to meet business goals.
Postal Clerk - Retail and Operations
Salary: $22.24 an hour
Location: Jasper, AB
Who Should Apply: Customer service is the key element of this job so you'll need to be ready to chat all day. You'll be helping people send their mail so you'll need to have a good knowledge of products and services too. Retail experience is a plus!
Post Office Assistant
Salary: $18.08 an hour
Location: Cold Lake, AB
Who Should Apply: This job doesn't need a degree and it's a great opportunity to get some retail experience. The role includes selling postal products and services to customers and sorting mail into the right classifications.
Postmaster
Salary: $19.46 an hour
Location: Wonowon, AB
Who Should Apply: You'll need to own or lease a suitable property to host a Canada Post location. This role will mean being the face of Canada Post in your local community and you'll need to be up to the task of running the show.
Rural and Suburban Mail Carrier
Location: Grande Prairie, AB
Who Should Apply: You'll need to have a vehicle with a good amount of space for cargo as you'll be heading out on the open road. You'll be delivering mail across the area and talking to customers on a daily basis.