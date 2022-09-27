NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Canada Post Jobs Are Available Across Alberta & Some Pay Over $22 An Hour

Canada Post has a ton of jobs up for grabs in Alberta at the moment and most of them pay way more than minimum wage.

Canada's postal service has positions available all over the province and you could get a job as a letter carrier, a postal clerk or even a postmaster at your own location.

As the minimum wage is $15 in Alberta, these jobs all pay above that.

Lots of the jobs involve driving around the local area so if you're not a fan of being cooped up in an office, one of these gigs could be the perfect one for you.

On-Call Letter Carrier

Salary: $22.24 an hour

Location: Calgary, AB

Who Should Apply: If being out and about all day sounds like a dream, being a letter carrier could be the perfect position for you. You'll spend your day sorting mail at the depot before heading out and delivering mail all over the city.

Apply Here

Officer, Human Resources Business Partner

Location: Edmonton and Calgary, AB

Who Should Apply: Someone who cares a lot about supporting teams. You would be working with leaders across Canada Post to make sure teams are filled with the right people with the right skills to meet business goals.

Apply Here

Postal Clerk - Retail and Operations

Salary: $22.24 an hour

Location: Jasper, AB

Who Should Apply: Customer service is the key element of this job so you'll need to be ready to chat all day. You'll be helping people send their mail so you'll need to have a good knowledge of products and services too. Retail experience is a plus!

Apply Here

Post Office Assistant

Salary: $18.08 an hour

Location: Cold Lake, AB

Who Should Apply: This job doesn't need a degree and it's a great opportunity to get some retail experience. The role includes selling postal products and services to customers and sorting mail into the right classifications.

Apply Here

Postmaster

Salary: $19.46 an hour

Location: Wonowon, AB

Who Should Apply: You'll need to own or lease a suitable property to host a Canada Post location. This role will mean being the face of Canada Post in your local community and you'll need to be up to the task of running the show.

Apply Here

Rural and Suburban Mail Carrier

Location: Grande Prairie, AB

Who Should Apply: You'll need to have a vehicle with a good amount of space for cargo as you'll be heading out on the open road. You'll be delivering mail across the area and talking to customers on a daily basis.

Apply Here

