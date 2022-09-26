Parks Canada Is Hiring For Jobs All Over Alberta & You Don't Even Need A Degree
You can work in the mountains! ⛰️
If you've ever dreamed of running away to Alberta's gorgeous national parks, you're in luck as Parks Canada is currently hiring for a lot of roles in the province and you don't even need a degree to apply.
You can level up from your office jobs by working in some of the most tucked-away spots in the Rockies to make sure guests are able to visit safely and to preserve the stunning scenery.
You'll also have some of Alberta's most impressive mountains and lakes on your doorstep so if that sounds appealing, you should apply.
Cashier
Salary: $23.20 to $25.21 an hour
Location: Banff National Park
Who Should Apply: Someone who would love to spend their days surrounded by the stunning Rocky Mountains. You'd be working at Banff's famous Hot Springs to greet guests and help maintain facilities.
Lifeguard
Salary: $27.22 to $29.57 an hour
Location: Jasper National Park
Who Should Apply: Someone who with up-to-date lifeguard and first aid training. You'll be working at the stunning and remote Miette Hot Springs and making sure guests stick to safety rules.
Visitor Services Attendant
Salary: $24.39 to $26.51 an hour
Location: Waterton Lakes National Park
Who Should Apply: If you love to teach people about Alberta's gorgeous national parks, this could be the role for you. You will be helping guests at campgrounds and giving them information on outdoor activities, trails and park rules.
Snow Plow Operator
Salary: $24.98 to $28.06 a year
Location: Lake Louise-Yoho and Banff-Kootenay areas.
Who Should Apply: People with Class 1 or Class 3 driver's licenses. You'll be helping to clear roads in Alberta's national parks to keep highways safe and make sure vehicles travelling can get around during the winter months.
Maintenance Worker - Trail Crew
Salary: $24.26 to $26.37 an hour
Location: Jasper National Park
Who Should Apply: If you're passionate about preserving hundreds of gorgeous hiking trails, you should apply. You'll be working in super remote areas to maintain trails for public use. You'll also need to be handy with a chainsaw.
Visitor Safety Mountain Rescue Apprentice
Salary: $57,924 to $70,474 a year
Location: Jasper National Park
Who Should Apply: Someone adventurous with a good understanding of wilderness safety. You will be working as part of a team on search and rescue, swift-water and avalanche operations and to provide education for parks staff to help keep visitors safe while in the parks.