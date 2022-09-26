NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
comments
alberta jobs

Parks Canada Is Hiring For Jobs All Over Alberta & You Don't Even Need A Degree

You can work in the mountains! ⛰️

Calgary Staff Writer
A Parks Canada sign at Banff. Right: Banff Hot Springs.

A Parks Canada sign at Banff. Right: Banff Hot Springs.

Zeljkokcanmore | Dreamstime, Bounder32h | Dreamstime

If you've ever dreamed of running away to Alberta's gorgeous national parks, you're in luck as Parks Canada is currently hiring for a lot of roles in the province and you don't even need a degree to apply.

You can level up from your office jobs by working in some of the most tucked-away spots in the Rockies to make sure guests are able to visit safely and to preserve the stunning scenery.

You'll also have some of Alberta's most impressive mountains and lakes on your doorstep so if that sounds appealing, you should apply.

Cashier

Salary: $23.20 to $25.21 an hour

Location: Banff National Park

Who Should Apply: Someone who would love to spend their days surrounded by the stunning Rocky Mountains. You'd be working at Banff's famous Hot Springs to greet guests and help maintain facilities.

Apply Here

Lifeguard

Salary: $27.22 to $29.57 an hour

Location: Jasper National Park

Who Should Apply: Someone who with up-to-date lifeguard and first aid training. You'll be working at the stunning and remote Miette Hot Springs and making sure guests stick to safety rules.

Apply Here

Visitor Services Attendant

Salary: $24.39 to $26.51 an hour

Location: Waterton Lakes National Park

Who Should Apply: If you love to teach people about Alberta's gorgeous national parks, this could be the role for you. You will be helping guests at campgrounds and giving them information on outdoor activities, trails and park rules.

Apply Here

Snow Plow Operator

Salary: $24.98 to $28.06 a year

Location: Lake Louise-Yoho and Banff-Kootenay areas.

Who Should Apply: People with Class 1 or Class 3 driver's licenses. You'll be helping to clear roads in Alberta's national parks to keep highways safe and make sure vehicles travelling can get around during the winter months.

Apply Here

Maintenance Worker - Trail Crew

Salary: $24.26 to $26.37 an hour

Location: Jasper National Park

Who Should Apply: If you're passionate about preserving hundreds of gorgeous hiking trails, you should apply. You'll be working in super remote areas to maintain trails for public use. You'll also need to be handy with a chainsaw.

Apply Here

Visitor Safety Mountain Rescue Apprentice

Salary: $57,924 to $70,474 a year

Location: Jasper National Park

Who Should Apply: Someone adventurous with a good understanding of wilderness safety. You will be working as part of a team on search and rescue, swift-water and avalanche operations and to provide education for parks staff to help keep visitors safe while in the parks.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Loading...