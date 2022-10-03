Banff Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & You Can Spend Your Winter Working In The Rockies
They're having a hiring fair! ⛷️
If you're looking for Banff jobs, then you are in luck because they are hosting a huge winter hiring fair this week and this is your chance to secure the job of a lifetime at one of Alberta's most stunning resorts.
If you've ever dreamed of packing up your life, heading to the Canadian Rockies and spending your free time on the slopes, then get ready!
The fair, which is hosted by the Job Resource Centre on Thursday, October 6, will have employers from all over Banff, Lake Louise, Canmore and Kananaskis looking to hire for the upcoming ski season.
It's taking place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Cascade Shops, 317 Banff Ave.
Employers who will be at the fair include Lake Louise Ski Resort, Nakiska Ski Area, Norquay, Sunshine Village, Banff Centre, Basecamp Resorts, Canadian Rocky Mountain Resorts, CMH Heli & Skiing, and Pursuit Banff Jasper Collection.
The Fairmont Hotels at Banff Springs and Chateau Lake Louise will also be attending as well as resorts like the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge and restaurants such as The Old Spaghetti Factory and The Canadian Brewhouse
The Job Resource Centre is also holding a free workshop the day before on October 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. to help you ace those interviews.
The workshop will give you the inside scoop on the employers as well as details on how to make the best impression and secure your dream job.
Spaces for the workshop are completely free but they are limited so make sure you register your interest at 403-760-3311 or banff@jobresourcecentre.com.