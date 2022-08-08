6 Remote Jobs That Are Hiring In Alberta & You Could Work For Lululemon
Earn money from home! 💰
If you're ready to give up office life, listen up. There are a lot of companies hiring for remote jobs in Alberta right now and you could even snag a gig with Lululemon — which offers some seriously good perks.
It might seem like the dream to earn money without even needing to leave the house but it could soon become your reality. With these jobs, you could be doing anything from customer service to language interpretation, all from the comfort of your own home.
If you're not ready to give up office life just yet, Narcity recently compiled a list of some of the best City of Calgary jobs right now and you could earn over $100,000.
But, if meetings in your pyjamas sounds like heaven, apply to these.
GEC Educator
Company: LuluLemon
Salary: Between $15.90–$21.95 an hour.
Where: Red Deer
Who Should Apply: Someone who's a natural problem solver and great at customer service. You'll be helping extend excellent customer service from home and making sure guest queries are being responded to quickly and professionally.
Customer Solution Specialist
Company: Rogers Communications
Where: Red Deer
Who Should Apply: If you're friendly, empathic and good at problem-solving, this could be the job for you. You'll be making sure Rogers customers get the very best customer service and you'd even get 50% off your wireless as a perk!
Credit Management Resolution Agent
Company: Royal Bank of Canada
Where: Edmonton
Who Should Apply: If you're great at helping people with their financial concerns, this could be a dream role. You'd be educating RBC clients on their financial needs and answering any questions they have.
Real Estate Assistant
A house in Calgary.
Company: T.Nellissen Consulting
Salary: Between $21 and $24 an hour.
Where: Calgary
Who Should Apply: Someone who is interested in real estate and wants to take their first steps in the industry. You'll be responsible for keeping things organized and managing and updating listings among other tasks.
Language Interpreter
Company: Kelly Services
Where: Calgary
Who Should Apply: Someone who is fluent in another language as well as English. You'd be speaking to clients from around the world and interpreting to help match people up with careers.
Online Writing Tutor
Company: Studiosity
Salary: Starts from $16.50 an hour.
Where: Alberta
Who Should Apply: If you’re a talented teacher and you're good at giving feedback, this could be the job for you. You could earn money by reading through students' written work and giving feedback, rather than proofreading. You can also read as much or as little as you want.