Fairmont Hotels In Alberta Are Hiring & You Could Earn $500 For Moving To The Rockies

There are some other pretty sweet perks too!

Calgary Staff Writer
Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

If you've always dreamed of moving to the Canadian Rockies, this could be your chance. The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge is hiring for a bunch of jobs and some will pay you up to $500 to relocate to the mountains.

From producing delicious meals for hotel guests to keeping staff housing clean and tidy, these jobs will pay you to move into the stunning Jasper National Park, and you'll have gorgeous mountains and lakes in your backyard.

There are also some pretty great perks with the jobs too, including subsidized accommodation, health benefits, an employee travel program and discounts on food and drink, the spa and golf.

If you're thinking about life in the Rockies, here are some of the jobs you could apply for:

Banquet Chef

Where: Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

Who Should Apply: Someone with leadership experience in the culinary field. You'll be ensuring food that is served to guests is always of a high standard and developing menus. You'll also get a $500 relocation bonus if you get the job.

Apply Here

Stewarding Night Cleaner

Where: Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

Salary: Starts at $16.41 per hour, increasing to $19.05 after one year.

Who Should Apply: A night owl! This job would be working from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., and you'll be making sure the hotel kitchen is deep cleaned and kept at the highest possible standard, ready for service. You'll get a $500 relocation bonus too.

Apply Here

Colleague Services Houseperson

Where: Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

Who Should Apply: If you're comfortable in a very physical job, this could be the one for you. You'll be ensuring employee accommodations are clean and tidy and report any maintenance issues. You'd get a $300 sign-on bonus too.

Apply Here

Barperson/Mixologist

Where: Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

Salary: Starts at $16.01 per hour, increasing to $16.85 after one year.

Who Should Apply: Someone with at least a year of bartending experience. You'll need to help guests and servers with beverage menu items and mix drinks for them. There's a $500 signing bonus for this position.

Apply Here

General Cook

Where: Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

Salary: Starts at $16.66 per hour, increasing to $17.20 after one year.

Who Should Apply: Someone who wants to get started with a career in food. You'll be helping to prepare food items and making sure work areas, equipment and utensils are clean and maintained. You'd also get a $500 relocation bonus.

Apply Here

Steward - Dishwasher

Where: Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

Salary: Starts at $15.89 per hour, increasing to $17.48 after one year.

Who Should Apply: A team player. You'll be making sure plates, glasses and utensils are cleaned properly and maintaining organization and cleanliness of the kitchen at all times. You'd receive a $500 relocation bonus in this role.

Apply Here

