Canadian Pacific Railway Is Hiring In Ontario & You Could Make $140K A Year Without A Degree
You can get paid to become a train conductor. 🚂
All aboard! If you've ever dreamed of becoming a train conductor then this opportunity with Canadian Pacific Railway is worth checking out.
The company is hiring train conductors in several locations across Ontario and you don't need a degree or experience to apply. The positions are currently available in Schreiber, London, Thunder Bay, Sudbury, Chapleau, and Kenora.
Train conductors are responsible for "switching cars, making or splitting up trains in yards, or moving cars between yards, sidings or tracks."
Duties including working irregular hours, using signals for train movement, moving equipment, and overseeing the switching of cars.
If hired, you'll be provided with 16 weeks of conductor training which pays up to $211.76 per day. After completing the exams, you'll be ready to start work.
Qualified conductors make $85,000 in their first year. According to the CP website, the average conductor makes $107,000 with the ability to earn up to $140,000 per year.
The company offers a "competitive benefits package," company pension plan, tuition reimbursement, employee stock purchase program, and yearly fitness subsidy.
New hire conductors can also receive a $5,000 signing bonus as well as relocation assistance if they stay with the company for at least one year.
Prerequisites include high school graduation or General Equivalency Diploma, three to five years of work experience, good communication skills, driver's licence, and a Canadian passport.
If you aren't sure whether or not the conductor position is a good fit for you, you can take a quiz on the website to get an idea of what working at CP is like.
The company is hiring for other roles as well and you can view the full list of job openings on the career page.
Canadian Pacific Railway Train Conductor
Salary: $107,000 per year on average
Company: Canadian Pacific Railway
Who Should Apply: Anyone interested in becoming a train conductor who meets the required qualifications.