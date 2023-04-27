CP Rail Will Pay You To Become A Train Conductor In Ontario & You Could Make $140K A Year
There are a bunch of other positions available as well.
All aboard! If you've ever aspired to be a train conductor then here's your chance. The Canadian Pacific Railway is hiring conductors in Ontario and no railway experience is required.
CP Railway recently merged with Kansas City Southern Railway to become CPKC and is now the "first and only rail network connecting Canada, the United States and Mexico."
The company is currently looking for entry level train conductors in Schreiber and Chapleau. The positions offer 16 weeks of paid training to become a qualified conductor, with earnings up to $211.76 per day.
After completing the required education, you can make $85,000 in your first year working as a qualified conductor. The average salary for a conductor is around $107,000 per year, with the chance to make up to $140,000.
The job involves tasks like working irregular hours, handling the switching of cars, riding moving cars, relaying signs involving the movement of trains, and using the radio.
Requirements include a high school education or General Equivalency Diploma, 3 to 5 years of work experience, the ability to obtain a passport, and mechanical aptitude.
The Schreiber position offers a $5,000 signing bonus and relocation assistance as long as you commit to working at CP for at least one year.
The company has quite a few other positions open in Ontario as well. These include Trainmaster, Equipment Operator, Innovation and Design Strategist, and an Experienced Police Constable.
You can check out the full list of Ontario positions on the website.
If you're interested in the conductor job, you can apply directly online. There is also a questionnaire you can fill out prior to applying to see if this position would be a good fit for you.
Train Conductor
Salary: Up to $140,000 a year
Company: Canada Pacific Railway
Who Should Apply: Anyone over the age of 18 who is interested in a railway job.
